Oral Surgery Expert Dr. Yadira Cardona-Rohena Offers Advice on Tooth Extraction Prevention in HelloNation Magazine

DACULA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when poor dental hygiene is ignored for too long? According to Dr. Yadira Cardona-Rohena of Hamilton Mill Oral & Facial Surgery, the consequences can be severe and irreversible, often leading to tooth extraction. In a featured article for HelloNation Magazine , Dr. Cardona-Rohena explains how something as simple as daily brushing and flossing plays a vital role in avoiding tooth loss and protecting long-term oral health.

Tooth extraction doesn’t happen overnight. Dr. Cardona-Rohena outlines the gradual process that begins with plaque buildup on the teeth and gums. When not removed through consistent brushing and flossing, plaque hardens into calculus, which cannot be cleared without a professional dental cleaning. Calculus acts as a home for harmful bacteria that infect the gums and lead to gingivitis, an early stage of gum disease. While gingivitis may only cause mild inflammation and bleeding, if left untreated, it can quickly develop into periodontitis, a severe infection that damages the bone and tissue supporting the teeth.

As periodontitis progresses, gums begin to pull away from the teeth, and the bone beneath starts to break down. This creates deep pockets where bacteria thrive, leading to tooth loss. At this stage, patients may experience pain, sensitivity to temperature, and visible gum recession. In some cases, when bone and tissue have been severely compromised, tooth extraction is the only option left to prevent the spread of infection and preserve the health of surrounding teeth and bone.

Dr. Cardona-Rohena emphasizes that the effects of tooth loss go beyond aesthetics. Losing a tooth can affect how a person chews, potentially leading to digestive issues or changes in their diet. It can also cause adjacent teeth to shift out of alignment and may result in changes to a person’s face over time. In many cases, replacing a lost tooth requires additional procedures such as dental implants or bridges, which add to the complexity and cost of care.

Prevention, however, remains highly effective and far less invasive. Dr. Cardona-Rohena advises that proper oral hygiene habits are the most vigorous defense against advanced gum disease. This includes brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and flossing daily to remove plaque from between teeth and along the gumline. She also stresses the importance of routine dental checkups every 6 months, which allow for early detection of issues like decay, calculus buildup, and gingivitis. Catching these conditions early often means they can be treated with less aggressive interventions such as fluoride treatments, deep cleanings, or minor restorations.

The key factor remains timely intervention. Delaying treatment increases the risk that extraction will be necessary, which brings its own challenges and recovery requirements.

Dr. Cardona-Rohena’s guidance underscores the significant connection between oral hygiene and long-term health outcomes. Her message is clear: everyday actions like brushing, flossing, and visiting the dentist are not just cosmetic habits—they are essential components of preventing gum disease and maintaining overall health.

Good oral hygiene, regular dental visits, and early treatment help prevent tooth extraction and maintain a strong smile. These are the key takeaways Dr. Cardona-Rohena shares in How Poor Dental Hygiene Can Lead to Tooth Extraction , featured in HelloNation.

