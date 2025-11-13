Bigbank AS Results for October 2025

October was a stable month for Bigbank, characterised by moderate growth and satisfactory profitability.

The loan portfolio grew by 34 million euros in October, reaching 2.6 billion euros by the end of the month. Growth was driven by business loans, which increased by 16 million euros, and home loans, which grew by 18 million euros. The consumer loan portfolio remained at the level of the end of September.

The deposit portfolio increased by 44 million euros in October. Interest rates have stabilised in the markets, but the 6-month Euribor has shown a slight upward trend in recent months. This has raised interest rates on longer-term deposits and increased customer demand for them. Growth in the deposit portfolio was mainly driven by the term deposit portfolio, which grew by 24 million euros, while the savings deposit portfolio increased by 16 million euros.

In October, Bigbank launched current accounts for retail customers in Latvia. From now on, Latvian customers, just like those in Estonia and Lithuania, can use Bigbank for everyday banking under market-leading conditions: clients earn 2% annual interest on idle funds, and all transactions are completely free of charge. The total balance of current accounts grew by 3 million euros in October, reaching 12 million euros by the end of the month.

The stabilising interest rate environment continues to reduce pressure on net interest income. As time goes on, loan portfolio growth increasingly drives year-on-year interest income comparisons, while the impact of falling interest rates diminishes. Net interest income increased by 2.3 million euros over the first ten months compared to the previous year.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remains strong. Compared to the first ten months of 2024, net allowances for expected credit losses and provision expenses decreased by a total of 8.8 million euros, or 47%. The main reason is improved payment behaviour in consumer loans across all three Baltic countries. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) remained at 4.5%.

Net profit for October was 3.1 million euros. In addition to the growth in net interest income and the reduction in credit losses, net fee income increased by 1.2 million euros over the ten-month period.

At the end of October, Bigbank employed 624 people. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 5.7 million euro increase in salary expenses over the first ten months compared to the previous year. As a negative development, income tax expenses rose by 1.9 million euros due to higher tax rates introduced in Estonia and Lithuania at the beginning of 2025.

Bigbank’s key financial indicators for October 2025:

Customer deposits and loans received increased by 422 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.8 billion euros (+18%).

Loans to customers grew by 511 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.6 billion euros (+24%).

Net interest income totalled 9.4 million euros in October; the ten-month total reached 88.1 million euros. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 2.3 million euros (+3%).

Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses totalled 10.1 million euros in the first ten months of the year, down 8.8 million euros or 47% year-on-year.

Net profit in October was 3.1 million euros. Cumulative profit for the first ten months amounted to 33.3 million euros, an increase of 3.1 million euros or 10% compared to the same period in 2024.

Return on equity in October was 12.5%.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Oct 2025 YTD25 YTD24 Difference YoY Total net operating income, incl. 10,359 95,866 93,922 1,945 +2% Net interest income 9,424 88,112 85,784 2,328 +3% Net fee and commission income 1,021 8,781 7,533 1,248 +17% Total expenses, incl. -4,994 -44,575 -38,845 -5,730 +15% Salaries and associated charges -3,121 -27,618 -21,965 -5,653 +26% Administrative expenses -1,117 -9,998 -9,868 -129 +1% Profit before loss allowances 5,365 51,292 55,077 -3,785 -7% Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses -1,586 -10,054 -18,824 8,770 -47% Income tax expense -730 -7,974 -6,119 -1,855 +30% Profit for the period from continuing operations 3,050 33,263 30,133 3,130 +10% Profit or loss before tax from discounted operations 0 0 29 -29 Profit for the period 3,050 33,263 30,162 3,101 +10% Business volumes, in thousands of euros Oct 2025 YTD25 YTD24 Difference YoY Customer deposits and loans received 2,779,172 2,779,172 2,357,577 421,596 +18% Loans to customers 2,614,426 2,614,426 2,103,649 510,776 +24% Key figures Oct 2025 YTD25 YTD24 Difference YoY ROE 12.5% 14.1% 14.1% +0.0pp Cost / income ratio (C/I) 48.2% 46.5% 41.4% +5.1pp Net promoter score (NPS) 61 59 57 +2





Compared to the financial results published for October 2024, the net interest income and net allowance for expected credit losses for the same period last year have been adjusted, reducing both by 2.5 million euros. The adjustment is related to an identified error, where interest income from impaired financial assets had been calculated based on the gross position of the assets rather than on a net basis. This correction does not impact the net profit for October 2024.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.2 billion euros, with equity of 295 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 178,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

