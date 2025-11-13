Ufi Ventures and Tyton Partners Release Q3+ 2025 VocTech Market Report: major UK policy developments, standout acquisitions, and big moves from Big Tech

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, and Ufi Ventures, the UK’s specialist investor in vocational technology (VocTech), today released their Q3+ 2025 VocTech Market Report. This quarterly publication explores the trends shaping vocational learning and workforce development across the UK, Europe, and North America.

This edition covers the significant UK policy developments in the sector into October. The pace of relevant US government announcements remained intense, worries about an “AI bubble” became more vocal, and whilst deal volumes were low, there were significant investments and deals across the ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

The UK government published a major White Paper which provides a clear sense of direction for vocational training and workforce upskilling in England, and for university funding across the UK. Whilst there is still considerable detail and consultation to come, this offers an encouraging basis for investment decisions.​

There is much angst about why - and whether or not – there is a crisis in the graduate job market across the UK and US. AI appears only to be part of the picture, given the very high levels of uncertainty and unpredictability across the ecosystem.​

The Trump administration’s policies on immigration are starting to have negative effects on some domestic labour markets and US Higher Education.​

Big Tech’s commitment to learning in AI products is becoming even more apparent.​

A rare European unicorn exit, Sana Labs’ sale to Workday, is only one indicator of the established enterprise-focussed HR Tech companies’ desire to own the “front door” for HR applications - and automate them with a user-friendly AI interface.



Additional important deals included PeopleCert’s acquisition of the commercial businesses of City and Guilds and multiple transactions for European staffing players and British apprenticeship providers.

Helen Gironi, Director at Ufi Ventures, commented:

“The UK government’s new White Paper sets the scene for more investors to engage with the UK’s skills sector. This report offers key insights for those who are looking to join Ufi Ventures and participate in a market which is key to the UK’s growth and success.”

Nick Kind, Managing Director at Tyton Partners, added:

“AIs, and the companies which develop them, continue dramatically to affect how the vocational technology sector is evolving. Read this report for the latest news and implications.”

To access the full Q3+ 2025 VocTech Market Report, visit: https://tytonpartners.com/key-learnings-from-voctech-market-activity-q3-2025/

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in Boston and New York City, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at www.tytonpartners.com

About Ufi Ventures

Ufi Ventures is the investment arm of Ufi VocTech Trust. Ufi supports the adoption and deployment of technology to improve skills for work and deliver better outcomes for all. By leveraging its depth of experience Ufi Ventures supports its growing portfolio through access to capital, and its wide expert pool and network. Learn more at www.ufi.co.uk/ventures.