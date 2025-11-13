SEVENTEEN's MINGYU and VERNON Unlock Hong Kong's Harbour Night Scene Gems







Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment and Hong Kong Tourism Board

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINGYU and VERNON from K-pop icon SEVENTEEN embarked on a captivating night-time journey in Hong Kong, immersing themselves in the city’s vibrant nightlife along Victoria Harbour. Their evening began with a scenic ride aboard an iconic junk boat, offering panoramic views of the glittering skyline. Their experience continued in a rooftop bar and restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui, where the duo enjoyed mouth-watering cuisines and bespoke cocktails against the backdrop of the harbour's dazzling lights. Their journey from renowned harbour views to rich flavours and lively ambiance offered a glimpse into the city’s captivating experiences, inviting fans and visitors worldwide to experience Hong Kong’s dazzling charm under the night sky.

Immersive Experience of Hong Kong’s Lively Harbour Atmosphere

MINGYU and VERNON kicked off their night with a ride aboard Hong Kong’s iconic junk boat, where they enjoyed the stunning night views of Victoria Harbour and experienced one of the city’s most symbolic and renowned attractions. But the magic doesn’t end there — from the timeless Star Ferry and breathtaking views atop The Peak, to the many vibrant bars, restaurants, and cultural gems along the waterfront, Hong Kong offers endless ways to experience its iconic skyline and vibrant energy in style.









Delight in gourmet cuisine with stunning views along the harbour

Their journey continues with a celebration of the local culinary scene. MINGYU and VERNON indulged in a curated selection of Chinese dishes, enjoying rich flavours against the Victoria Harbour as the backdrop. Among the highlights include the crispy Peking duck and traditional dim sum platter. “No matter when you eat it, dim sum is always delicious,” “I really like Peking duck skin.” Two members shared their unique way of relishing the savoury dish. As night fell, the duo headed to a rooftop bar overlooking the city’s iconic skyline. Savouring handcrafted cocktails, the two took in the panoramic view of the heart of Hong Kong and immersed themselves in the vibrant energy that defines Hong Kong as the city that never sleeps.

The gastronomic adventure in Hong Kong has much more to offer. Victoria Harbour is a shining constellation of culinary excellence in Asia. Imagine Michelin-starred dining and sky-high cocktails within luxury hotels and iconic buildings, all framed by the harbour's breathtaking views. From Tsim Sha Tsui's vibrant restaurants to the waterfront scene stretching across Hong Kong Island, unforgettable views are always on the menu.









Follow SEVENTEEN’s MINGYU and VERNON to discover Hong Kong on their Instagram Reels (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ9DQrDkT_d/) — from iconic harbour view to unforgettable food and nightlife. Watch their full journey and start planning your own adventure to experience the city’s dynamic energy for yourself.

Taking the opportunity of coming to Hong Kong for the 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN HONG KONG' concert at Kai Tak Stadium, the largest concert venue in town, MINGYU and VERNON made time to explore Hong Kong's stunning harbor view. The tickets for these two concerts were completely sold out, attracting 72,600 audiences, and the 'CARATIA' fan event made the entire city full of a celebratory atmosphere.

