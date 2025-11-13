Tesonet Global Increases it‘s Stake in Artea Bank

Tesonet Global, a holding company within the Tesonet group and one of the major shareholders of AB Artea Bank, has increased its shareholding to 6.1% through transactions on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchange.

“We’re pleased that one of Artea Bank’s key shareholders, Tesonet Global, continues to show confidence in the bank’s prospects and sees value in our strategic transformation,” said Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

Tomas Okmanas, member of the Artea Bank Supervisory Board and one of the shareholders and leaders of Tesonet Global’s parent Tesonet Group, noted that this move reflects appreciation for the bank’s progress:

“We see a dynamic team with ambitious goals, steadily strengthening the largest independently owned bank in Lithuania, as a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We believe that this path will allow Artea not only to offer the most advanced financial solutions but also to create even greater value for its clients.”

Tesonet Global’s shareholding in Artea Bank now stands at 6.1%. The largest shareholder, Invalda INVL Group, holds 19.9%, followed by Willgrow, the management company of Girteka Logistics, with 9.1%, the EBRD with 7.4%, founder A. Butkus and related parties with 5.5%, and G. Kateiva and related parties with 5.1%. The remaining shares are owned by institutional and retail investors.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447