XIN LIU Debuts New Music Video “Passion” Filmed In Singapore

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese artist and performer Xin Lu unveiled her official music video for the former single in Singapore on November 7, 2025, Passion, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s dynamic and vibrant creative pulse. The project fuses dance, sound, and spatial storytelling to express the multifaceted nature of passion—refined, energetic, and deeply personal (88rising report).

For more information, please click：https://youtu.be/6-jzTFD69Zw?si=iCXzwfgYoG3QeRFP

In collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the music video showcases four iconic locations - the Asian Civilisations Museum, Jurong Lake Gardens, Clarke Quay, and Haji Lane. Each location represents a different expression of passion: the Asian Civilisations Museum's neoclassical architecture sets the stage for refined, introspective moments; the urban energy of Clarke Quay and Haji Lane pulses with spontaneity and vibrancy, offering new discoveries at every turn; while Jurong Lake Gardens provides a natural backdrop for raw, unfiltered emotion — reflecting how Singapore's dynamic rhythm from day into night inspires creative discovery. This collaboration builds upon STB’s approach to branded entertainment and supports STB's latest campaign targeting Gen Z and millennial travellers, who prioritise distinctive experiences.





Xin Liu filming her latest music video “Passion” at Asian Civilisations Museum, Haji Lane and CQ @ Clarke Quay Singapore

“I’ve been exploring the concept of my world tour, 'XANADU', for a long time, and when I arrived in Singapore, I was struck by how inspiring the city is. In Singapore's unique tapestry of culture, nature and urban vibrancy, I've discovered my creative journey – one where timeless heritage embraces modernity. To me, Singapore is a canvas of artistic possibilities. It is a place where the surrounding beauty invites you to reflect on your inner self.”

Directed by Yuann, a first-time visitor to Singapore, the project benefited from his fresh perspective. Drawn to the city’s unique mix of colonial architecture and lush urban greenery, he crafted a visual rhythm that reflected both discovery and transformation.

Choreography was led by Jam Republic, a globally recognised dance collective based in Singapore. Renowned choreographer Kirsten Dodgen, served as the creative director for the music video's choreography. The performance features five Singaporean dancers, delivering a powerful and expressive interpretation of “passion” through movement. The group’s physical storytelling complements XIN’s emotional intent, transforming passion into motion across Singapore’s iconic sites.

“Passion” is now streaming on all major platforms. Through the language of dance and place, XIN invites audiences into a cross-cultural journey where emotion, artistry, and city life become inseparable.

XIN LIU 2025 XANADU 2.0 TOUR has rolled out in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. The concert not only extends the aesthetic vision of the XANADU universe but also brings to life the multifaceted interpretations of “passion” from her latest single “Passion” through immersive stage design and narrative. With a diverse visual language, the show reflects XIN’s ongoing exploration of self and emotional expression, guiding the audience through a deeply immersive and powerful musical journey.

For media enquiries, please contact:

88rising

Lingo Lin

Senior Director of Marketing and Artists Management

lingo@88rising.com

Gusto Collective

Heloise Huang, Account Manager

heloise.huang@thisisgusto.com

About 88rising

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company that represents the most groundbreaking Asian talent. Widely recognized for industry-defining achievements, 88rising was the first to bring an Asian artist to the top of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop charts, launch an all-Asian radio channel in North America, and remains the first and only label to secure a main stage slot at Coachella. The company created Head In The Clouds, the first major Asian-centric music festival in the United States, now expanded globally. In 2024, 88rising launched Future Asian Music (FAM), a music distribution and content platform designed to support the next generation of Asian talent. With over 50 billion streams, 160 million followers worldwide, and a track record of developing global stars like Jackson Wang, Joji, Rich Brian, and NIKI, 88rising continues to lead the movement for Asian representation in music and culture.

About Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ddbc189-1002-4a9b-bd99-fff37d0b6eef