CIIE Turns Exhibitors into “Die-hard Fans”

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded on November 10, attracting numerous exhibitors to become its “die-hard fans.” (Reported by People's Daily Overseas Edition)





“Shared development can be achieved when countries work together,” said Ysabel Zea, co-founder of the Peruvian brand “Warmpaca”. Ten years ago, Ysabel’s Chinese partner purchased a handmade alpaca doll in Peru, and this was unexpectedly followed by a 1,000-piece "huge" order, which became the start of the brand. Warmpaca has joined all editions of the CIIE. Today, its annual shipments exceeds 10,000 units. The brand's supplier network has grown from a family workshop to over 100, forming a mature industrial chain.

Van Den Hurk, CEO of TheLand, a dairy company from New Zealand, has come to the CIIE for eight consecutive years. When the company was joining the first CIIE, it faced a logistical challenge. Back then, it took eight days for fresh milk to clear customs, leaving products with little shelf life once they hit the market. Thanks to the CIIE’s facilitation policies, the clearance time was cut to just three days, giving the company’s performance a much-needed boost. Over the past eight years, TheLand's fresh milk sales have surged 26-fold. This year, Hurk has mobilized a number of New Zealand SMEs to participate in the CIIE, with the number of delegations doubling over the past two years.

“The CIIE is a stage for integration and exchange. Here, we meet friends we wouldn't normally meet and potential future partners,” said Soeda Takehito, Vice President of Sony(China) Limited. He noted that Sony is not just an electronics company; over 60% of its business stems from entertainment content: “Beyond product displays, we're also exploring how to introduce Chinese culture like Sichuan and Hunan cuisines to the world through television programs.”

María Carolina Angulo, CEO of LÖK Foods, said she likes the CIIE very much. The company's booth size has expanded over the past four years, with an increasingly diverse product range. Through the CIIE, Angulo keenly identified Chinese consumers' preference and continuously developed new products. Orders from China benefit over 2,000 Colombian farming households. Moreover, Chinese market demand has driven local agriculture to adopt ecological farming practices, boosting cocoa bean yields from 300 kilograms to 800 kilograms per hectare.

