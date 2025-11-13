Cell Expansion Market Size to Hit USD 77.08 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell expansion market size is calculated at USD 22.97 billion in 2024, grows to USD 25.93 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit around USD 77.08 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.87% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to rising demand for regenerative medicines, cell-based therapies, and biologics production. Advancements in stem cell research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing further accelerate market growth.

North America dominated the cell expansion market with a revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By product, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment led the market in 2024.

By cell type, the human stem cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the biotechnology segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-use, the research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the biopharmaceutical segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By application, the vaccine production segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is Cell Expansion?

Cell expansion is the process of growing and multiplying cells in controlled conditions to produce large quantities for research, therapeutic, or biomanufacturing purposes. The market is growing due to increasing demand for regenerative medicine, cell-based therapies, and personalized treatments. The rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is driving research on stem cells and immunotherapies. Advancements in bioreactor technologies, automation, and cell culture systems are enhancing scalability and efficiency. Additionally, growing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and government support for cell therapy research are boosting market expansion across clinical, research, and commercial applications.

What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Cell Expansion Market?

The major growth drivers of the market include rising demand for regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies, increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, and advancements in stem cell and bioprocessing technologies. Growing biopharmaceutical production, government funding for cell research, and technological innovations in automated cell culture systems further accelerate market expansion, supporting large-scale therapeutic and research applications.

What are the Key trends in the Cell Expansion Market in 2024?

In February 2024, BioCentriq released public data on CAR-T cell expansion achieved using Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies’ Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System, showcasing its effectiveness in advanced cell therapy production.

In February 2024, Multiply Labs and Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded their partnership to advance automation in cell therapy manufacturing, specifically improving cell expansion and separation processes for greater efficiency and scalability.

Cell Expansion Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 25.93 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 77.08 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.35% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Cell Type, Application, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermon Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Molteni Biotec, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Terumo BCT, Inc., Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., TRINOVA BIOCHEM GmbH, oocyte technologies GmbH Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

What are the Emerging Challenges in the Cell Expansion Market?

The emerging challenge in the market is achieving consistent cell quality and scalability while maintaining cost efficiency. Large-scale production often faces issues like contamination risk, variability in cell growth, and complex process control. Additionally, the need for advanced bioreactor technologies, skilled personnel, and regulatory compliance adds to the complexity, making it difficult to standardize and streamline cell therapy manufacturing processes.

Segmental Insights

By Product Insights

How did the Consumables Segment Dominate the Cell Expansion Market in 2024?

In 2024, the consumables segment held the largest market share due to the high recurring demand for products such as media, reagents, sera, and growth supplements used in every cell culture process. These materials are essential for maintaining cell viability, growth, and expansion across research and clinical applications. Additionally, increasing cell therapy production, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and ongoing R&D activities further boosted the frequent use and dominance of consumables in the market.

For Instance, In May 2023, Lonza launched the TheraPEAK T-VIVO Cell Culture Medium, a chemically defined, animal-free solution designed to improve CAR T-cell production. The medium enhances consistency, simplifies regulatory processes, and supports faster cell therapy development.



The instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising adoption of advanced bioreactors, automated cell expansion systems, and cell counters that enhance efficiency, scalability, and precision in cell culture processes. Increasing demand for automation in cell therapy manufacturing, coupled with technological advancements in monitoring and control systems, is driving this growth. Additionally, the push for standardized, large-scale production of high-quality cells further fuels demand for innovative instruments.

By Cell Type Insights

What made the Mammalian cells Segment Dominant in the Cell Expansion Market in 2024?

In 2024, the mammalian cells segment dominated the market due to its extensive use in producing complex biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. Mammalian cells closely resemble human cells, enabling accurate protein expression and post-translational modifications essential for therapeutic development. Their growing application in regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies, along with advancements in culture techniques, further strengthened their dominance in the cell expansion market.

The human stem cells segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to their vital role in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and personalized therapies. Rising research in stem cell-based treatment for chronic and genetic diseases, along with advancements in culture and differentiation techniques, is fueling demand. Additionally, increased investments in stem cell research, expanding clinical applications, and supportive government initiatives are driving rapid growth in the market.

By End User Insights

Why the Biotechnology Segment Dominated the Cell Expansion Market in 2024?

In 2024, the biotechnology segment dominated the market due to its extensive use of cell expansion technologies in drug discovery, biopharmaceutical production, and cell-based research. Growing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, has increased reliance on efficient cell culture systems. Additionally, continuous R&D investments, advancement in bioprocessing technologies, and the rising adoption of automation in biotechnology companies further strengthened this segment's leading position in the cell expansion market.

The research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing academic and government-funded studies focused on stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and cell-based therapies. Rising collaboration between research organizations and biotech companies are driving innovation in cell culture and expansion technologies. Additionally, advancements in cell biology, growing interest in personalized medicine, and improved access to modern laboratory infrastructure are further supporting the rapid growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By Application Insights

What Made the Biopharmaceutical Segment Dominant in the Cell Expansion Market in 2024?

In 2024, the biopharmaceutical segment held the highest market share due to the growing demand fie biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. Cell expansion is a crucial step in producing these complex molecules on a large scale with high quality and consistency. Additionally, increased investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, advancements in cell culture technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases further strengthened this market dominance.

The Vaccine production segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for effective vaccines against infectious and emerging diseases. Cell-based vaccine manufacturing offers higher efficiency, safety, and scalability compared to traditional methods. Ongoing advancements in cell culture technologies, increased government and private investments, and the need for rapid vaccine development during outbreaks are further driving the growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.

By Regional Analysis

How is North America contributing to the Expansion of the Cell Expansion Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market due to strong presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in cell-based research. The region’s high adoption of regenerative medicine and cell therapies, coupled with supportive government initiatives and funding for R&D, further fueled growth. Additionally, technological advancements in bioprocessing and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases strengthened North America’s leadership in the global cell expansion market.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Cell Expansion Market?

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to expanding biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising healthcare investments, and growing government support for stem cell and regenerative medicine research. Increasing demand for advanced therapies, availability of skilled researchers, and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities are attracting global companies to the region. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are further driving rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific cell expansion market.

Top Companies in the Cell Expansion Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc .

. Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

TRINOVA BIOCHEM GmbH

upcyte technologies GmbH

Recent Developments in the Cell Expansion Market

In June 2024, Cytiva introduced the Sefia next-generation manufacturing platform to help drug developers and healthcare providers speed up CAR T-cell and other cell-based therapy production while reducing overall manufacturing costs.

In July 2024, Calidi Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech firm, received a USD 2 million investment from Dr. Ronald Rigor for its new subsidiary, Nova Cell, to advance its Adult Adipose Allogeneic (AAA) stem cell programs.

Cell Expansion Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the cell expansion market.

By Product

Consumables Reagents, Media, & Serum Other Consumables

Culture Flasks and Accessories Tissue Culture Flasks Bioreactor Accessories Other Culture Flasks and Accessories

Instruments Automated Cell Expansion Systems Cell Counters Centrifuges Bioreactors Other Instruments





By Cell Type

Mammalian Human Stem Cells (SCs) Adult SCs Embryonic SCs Induced Pluripotent SCs Differentiated Cells Animal

Microbial

Others

By Application

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Others

By End-use

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



