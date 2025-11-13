Mexico Construction Industry Report 2025-2029: Market to Grow Across Numerous Segments, Driven by Government Initiatives, Nearshoring Trends, and Sustainable Development Strategies

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Mexico is expected to grow by 5.5% on annual basis to reach MXN 2.04 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of MXN 1.93 trillion to approximately MXN 2.56 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Mexico, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Mexico Residential Construction



Mexico's growing urban population and government-backed housing initiatives present significant opportunities for developers in the affordable housing sector. By leveraging new technologies and sustainable materials, companies can meet evolving market demands while ensuring long-term profitability.

However, rising construction costs and regulatory complexities pose substantial challenges that require strategic planning and collaboration with authorities. Streamlining approval processes and securing financing options will be crucial for the sector's continued growth. To remain competitive, stakeholders must embrace sustainable construction practices, take advantage of government incentives, and invest in technological advancements. These factors will be key in ensuring Mexico's residential construction sector remains resilient and capable of meeting housing demands in the years ahead.

Mexico Commercial Construction



Mexico's emerging economic zones and government-backed incentives present significant opportunities for commercial developers, especially in the technology, retail, and corporate sectors. Expanding business districts and smart commercial hubs are expected to drive long-term growth. However, shifting market trends, rising construction costs, and evolving consumer behaviors pose challenges that require developers to adapt. Investment in flexible workspaces and digital infrastructure will be crucial to maintaining competitiveness.



To succeed in Mexico's evolving commercial construction landscape, developers must embrace smart technologies, integrate sustainability measures, and leverage government incentives. These strategies will ensure long-term profitability and resilience in the sector.

Mexico Institutional Construction



Mexico's continued investment in institutional infrastructure presents major opportunities for developers, contractors, and investors. Expanding educational and healthcare facilities will improve quality of life and economic growth. However, rising construction costs, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and funding constraints remain significant challenges.

Addressing these issues through streamlined project approvals, PPPs, and better budget management will be key to ensuring project success. To maximize growth opportunities, stakeholders should leverage government incentives, integrate sustainable construction practices, and adopt digital technologies. These approaches will ensure long-term resilience and efficiency in Mexico's institutional construction sector.

Mexico Industrial Construction



Mexico's strong government support, nearshoring trends, and tax incentives make it an attractive destination for industrial investments. The continued expansion of manufacturing, logistics, and high-tech industrial facilities presents long-term opportunities for developers and investors. However, regulatory challenges, land constraints, and workforce shortages must be addressed to ensure sustainable sector growth.

Strategies such as streamlining approval processes, enhancing workforce training, and improving infrastructure development will be crucial. To remain competitive, industrial stakeholders should leverage government incentives, invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, and adopt sustainable construction practices. These efforts will solidify Mexico's position as a leading global industrial and logistics development hub.

Mexico Infrastructure Construction



Government-backed infrastructure projects offer long-term stability for construction firms and investors. Expanding transportation networks, digital infrastructure, and sustainable energy projects provide significant growth opportunities in the sector. However, budget constraints, regulatory challenges, and environmental concerns continue to create hurdles.

Streamlining approval processes, strengthening public-private partnerships, and implementing sustainable development practices will be essential for long-term infrastructure growth. To stay competitive, stakeholders should align with government priorities, utilize available tax incentives, and integrate smart and green technologies into their projects. These strategies will help enhance efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in Mexico's evolving infrastructure landscape.

Report Scope



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Mexico Economic Indicators



Mexico Top Cities Construction Data

Mexico Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Mexico Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Mexico Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Mexico Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Mexico Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Mexico Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Mexico Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Mexico Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Mexico Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Mexico Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

