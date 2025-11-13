WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON Entertainment” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced CFO and COO, David J. Lee, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
J.P. Morgan 13th Global TMT Conference
November 18, 2025
Location: Hong Kong
Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Asia Pacific Summit
November 20, 2025
Location: Singapore
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
December 1, 2025
Presentation Time: 12:15 pm MT
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Raymond James 2025 TMT & Consumer Conference
December 9, 2025
Presentation Time: 10:40 am ET
Location: New York, NY
UBS and Raymond James presentations will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.webtoon.com/.
About WEBTOON Entertainment
WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.
With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE, and DC Comics, among many others.
With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Soohwan Kim, CFA & Taylor Giles
investor@webtoon.com
Corporate Communications
Kiel Hume & Lauren Hopkinson
webtoonpress@webtoon.com