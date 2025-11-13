4TEEN4 Extends Series C Financing Round to €55 Million, Supporting Expanded Clinical Development of Procizumab in Cardiogenic Shock

Combined capital will support the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of procizumab in cardiogenic shock

Series C round was supported by both existing and new investors

Hennigsdorf/Berlin, November 13, 2025 – 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH (“4TEEN4”) today announced the extension of its Series C financing to €55 million ($64 million), with participation from existing and new investors. The capital will fund the further development of procizumab in patients with shock caused primarily by cardiogenic events. The proceeds will also be used to increase the footprint of the PROCARD 2a study across Europe and to support the planned expansion in the U.S., thereby broadening patient access to procizumab and strengthening operational readiness ahead of the pivotal trial.

Procizumab is 4TEEN4’s proprietary monoclonal antibody, designed to neutralize circulating dipeptidyl peptidase 3 (cDPP3), a cardiac depression factor and key pathological driver in shock. Shock is a life-threatening condition characterized by acute circulatory failure resulting from end-stage disease or sudden critical events. The condition often leads to multi-organ failure and is associated with mortality rates exceeding 50%. The ongoing multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of procizumab, in patients with cardiogenic shock and elevated cDPP3 levels. The company announced the dosing of the first patient in July 2025 and expects the first interim PK/PD and safety results in early 2026.

“This financing reflects a strong vote of confidence in 4TEEN4’s mission and the transformative potential of our science to improve survival in critically ill patients,” said Dr. Andreas Bergmann, CEO of 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals. “This investment enables us to advance our PROCARD 2a study, creating a comprehensive framework for our planned pivotal study for procizumab. Together with our investors, we are progressing toward delivering a breakthrough therapy that moves beyond supportive care for patients with life-threatening shock.”

“The proceeds from our Series C strengthen our financial position and will be used to reach key clinical milestones for procizumab, including the interim safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic analysis expected in early 2026, as well as subsequent PROCARD 2a readouts,” said Dr. Kilian von Seldeneck, CFO of 4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals. “This capital enables us to further de-risk our lead candidate and accelerate progress toward data that could transform care for patients in urgent need of treatment options, while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

In this round prior and new institutional investors, family offices and private investors participated.

About Shock

Shock is a severe and life-threatening condition in which the circulatory system fails to deliver sufficient oxygen to meet the body’s metabolic demands, leading to organ dysfunction and high mortality. It can result from a variety of causes, including sepsis, trauma, burns, major surgery, and cardiac events, and accounts for approximately one in three admissions to intensive care units (ICUs).1

Cardiogenic shock is the second most common form of circulatory failure. It is most often triggered by acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF). Despite advances in supportive care, cardiogenic shock remains a major unmet medical need, with no approved therapies that target its underlying causes and mortality rates exceeding 50%23.

About Procizumab

Procizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target circulating dipeptidyl peptidase 3 (cDPP3). Under physiological conditions, DPP3 is an intracellular enzyme. However, when released into the circulation, typically as a result of cellular injury, it degrades angiotensin peptides, resulting in dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). The loss of RAAS control can lead to shock, broad organ failure, and ultimately death. By inhibiting cDPP3 activity, procizumab restores RAAS balance and stabilizes cardiovascular function. The therapeutic potential of procizumab has been demonstrated in pre-clinical and clinical settings, where it effectively normalized cardiovascular parameters, reversed organ dysfunction, and increased survival. Procizumab also exhibited a favorable safety and tolerability profile in a completed Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.

About 4TEEN4

4TEEN4’s mission is to reverse life-threatening shock and restore organ function with procizumab. This highly specific, first-in-class antibody blocks circulating DPP3, the key pathological driver of mortality in shock. Based on highly encouraging results across preclinical models and initial use in patients, procizumab is now in a Phase 2a study evaluating its potential as a treatment for shock caused by acute cardiovascular and septic events. By targeting the root cause, 4TEEN4 aims to move shock treatment beyond supportive care and improve survival in critically ill patients.

Investor & Media Contact:

Trophic Communications

Eva Mulder

+31 6 52 33 15 79

4TEEN4@trophic.eu

