Egypt Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 7% this Year - Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Egypt is expected to grow by 7% on annual basis to reach EGP 1.52 trillion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EGP 1.42 trillion to approximately EGP 2.01 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Egypt, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry.

City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.

Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029 in Egypt.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Egypt Economic Indicators



Egypt Top Cities Construction Data

Egypt Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Egypt Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Egypt Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Egypt Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Egypt Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Egypt Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Egypt Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Egypt Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Egypt Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Egypt Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwf5k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.