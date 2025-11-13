Finland Construction Industry Report 2025-2029: Market to Grow Across Multiple Segments, Driven by Sustainability, Smart Technologies, and Government Support for Green Development

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction market in Finland is expected to grow by 4.3% on annual basis to reach EUR 20.27 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 19.44 billion to approximately EUR 24.14 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Finland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Finland Residential Construction Industry



Energy-efficient housing, modular construction, and smart home integration opportunities exist, driven by market demand and sustainability goals. Developers who embrace these trends will remain competitive in the evolving landscape. However, rising costs, labor shortages, and regulatory constraints pose significant challenges. Addressing these issues requires innovation, policy support, and investment in technology-driven solutions for long-term industry resilience.

Finland Commercial Construction



Finland's commercial construction sector opportunities lie in smart office spaces, sustainable retail hubs, and urban regeneration. Companies that integrate green building standards and digital solutions will be better positioned for long-term success. However, shifting workspace demands and high construction costs require adaptive strategies and policy support. Developers and investors must embrace flexibility, sustainability, and technological innovation to maintain competitiveness in the evolving market.

Finland Institutional Construction



Expanding healthcare and education infrastructure, particularly the integration of smart technologies and sustainability-focused developments, offers opportunities. Investments in these areas are expected to accelerate. However, high project costs and prolonged approval processes pose significant challenges. To ensure long-term success, developers and policymakers must focus on streamlining regulations, securing funding, and fostering private-sector collaborations.

Finland Industrial Construction



Opportunities in logistics, high-tech industrial parks, and renewable energy infrastructure continue to grow, with strong government and private sector support. Companies investing in sustainable industrial practices and automation technologies will gain long-term advantages. However, strict regulations and land availability constraints pose significant barriers to expansion. To remain competitive in Finland's evolving industrial sector, industrial developers must innovate, collaborate with policymakers, and implement advanced construction techniques.

Finland Infrastructure Construction



Opportunities exist in sustainable transport, renewable energy projects, and smart infrastructure, offering long-term benefits for investors and developers committed to eco-friendly innovations. However, rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory compliance pressures remain key challenges. To remain competitive, stakeholders must prioritize sustainability, embrace digital transformation, and adopt cost-efficient construction techniques.

Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029 in Finland.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Finland Economic Indicators



Finland Top Cities Construction Data

Finland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Finland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Finland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Finland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Finland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Finland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Finland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Finland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Finland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Finland Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

