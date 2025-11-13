"Yangtze Culture Forum · Tiangong Kaiwu Roundtable" Held in Beijing, Exploring Contemporary Value of Ancient Scientific Classic

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 11, the "Yangtze Culture Forum · Tiangong Kaiwu Culture Roundtable", themed "Decoding Industrial Genetics, Building a Shared Tech Future," was held in Beijing. Hosted by the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency and Xinhua News Agency Jiangxi Branch, and organized by the CPC Xinyu Municipal Committee and the Xinyu Municipal People's Government, the event brought together experts, scholars, and industry representatives from the fields of science and technology, culture, and economics to discuss the contemporary value of Tiangong Kaiwu and explore the inspiration that traditional Chinese culture offers for technological innovation and global cooperation.

Tiangong Kaiwu, authored by the Ming Dynasty scientist Song Yingxing and completed in Fenyi County, Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province, is a comprehensive scientific and technological work that embodies ancient Chinese technological and craft civilization. The participating experts engaged in in-depth discussions on the book's scientific, technological, and cultural value, its international influence, and pathways for the creative transformation and innovative development of outstanding traditional Chinese culture. As the place where Tiangong Kaiwu was written, Xinyu City has in recent years continuously promoted the excavation and revitalization of the book's cultural value. Focusing on the "Five Goals" - to become a base for inheriting ancient Chinese scientific and technological civilization, an international exchange site for Tiangong Kaiwu culture, a practice ground for the integration of culture and technology, a project host for inheriting and developing key elements of Chinese culture, and a national destination for youth science education and study tours - Xinyu has actively explored ways to preserve industrial civilization, promote industrial upgrading, and foster the integration of culture and tourism.

The opening ceremony also launched the "Eastern Wisdom, Global Resonance" - Tiangong Kaiwu Culture Global Promotion Initiative. The Xinyu Municipal People's Government signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and also reached a cooperation agreement with the Institute for the History of Natural Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, further strengthening the inheritance, research, and innovative application of Tiangong Kaiwu culture.

On the same day, the "Invest in Xinyu" 2025 Beijing Meeting was held, building a bridge for Xinyu to connect with high-quality resources in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. This meeting attracted numerous enterprises, institutions, and experts based in Beijing to participate actively and facilitated the formation of several cooperative intentions. It not only demonstrated Xinyu's industrial foundation and development potential as a new industrial powerhouse but also highlighted its sincerity in deepening regional cooperation and inviting global investors to jointly explore development opportunities.

Source: The News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency