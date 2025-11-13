Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Size to Hit USD 3.85 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.77% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.77% over 2025-2032.”

The size of the U.S. acoustic wave sensor market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.89% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 0.83 billion. The growing usage of wireless sensor networks in the automotive and industrial sectors, together with growing concerns about smart infrastructure and strict safety and monitoring regulations, are driving the expansion of the U.S. acoustic wave sensor market.

Growing Use of Acoustic Wave Sensors in Automotive Safety Systems Propel Market Expansion Globally

Acoustic wave sensors are becoming more and more popular in the automobile sector because of their passive operation, low cost, and excellent dependability. These sensors are perfect for severe situations because they provide real-time data gathering without requiring a power source in tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The integration of these sensors into contemporary automotive platforms is being accelerated by the growing global emphasis on vehicle safety, as well as by regulatory requirements and consumer desire for smarter vehicles. This is propelling the market's expansion.

Get a Sample Report of Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8831

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation (TDK Electronics)

Honeywell International Inc.

API Technologies Corp.

AVX Corporation (Kyocera AVX)

Vectron International (Microchip Technology)

Abracon LLC

Kyocera Corporation

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Qorvo, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

CTS Corporation

Teledyne

Raltron Electronics Corporation

Transense Technology Plc.

Brimrose Corporation of America

SENSeOR S.A.S

Knowles Corporation

Spectrum Control

Boston Piezo-Optics Inc.

Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.77% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensors, Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors)

• By Frequency Range (Low-Frequency (below 1 GHz), Mid-Frequency (1 GHz to 3 GHz), High-Frequency (above 3 GHz))

• By Sensing Parameter (Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Viscosity, Chemical/Gas, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecommunications, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8831

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensors segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 59.35%, driven by their widespread application across industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and industrial monitoring. The Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) sensors segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.60% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rising demand in advanced communication and sensing technologies.

By Frequency Range

Mid-Frequency (1 GHz to 3 GHz) sensors dominated the acoustic wave sensor market share of 53.23% in 2024, supported by their extensive use in mobile communication, industrial monitoring, and automotive systems. High-Frequency (above 3 GHz) sensors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.09% from 2025 to 2032, as they gain traction in aerospace and high-speed data communication sectors.

By Sensing Parameter

Temperature segment dominated for the highest revenue share of 32.80% in 2024, driven by its critical role across sectors, such as automotive, electronics, and industrial equipment. Humidity sensing is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.97% during 2025-2032, due to the increasing use in smart buildings, agriculture, and healthcare environments.

By End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the highest revenue share of 29.17% in 2024, owing to the proliferation of smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices. The Automotive segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during 2025-2032, as vehicles become more sensor-reliant for safety and connectivity.

Regional Insights:

With a 35.05% revenue share in 2024, North America led the global market for acoustic wave sensors owing to its robust industrial infrastructure, sophisticated R&D capabilities, and early industry adoption of technologies.

From 2025 to 2032, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.20%, driven by the quick growth of consumer electronics, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure projects. Strong investments in 5G, electric vehicles, and automation technologies, as well as high demand in emerging nations, are driving market expansion.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Acoustic Wave Sensor Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8831

Recent News:

2025 : Unveiled its Acoustic Data Link (ADL) technology enabling wireless power (up to 30 mW) and data (~10 kb/s) transmission through metal walls up to 50 mm thick, supporting sensors in sealed or metal-shielded environments.

: Unveiled its Acoustic Data Link (ADL) technology enabling wireless power (up to 30 mW) and data (~10 kb/s) transmission through metal walls up to 50 mm thick, supporting sensors in sealed or metal-shielded environments. 2025: Granted U.S. Patent No. 12,413,200 for an “acoustic wave device” featuring a multilayer body structure with a support, piezoelectric layer, and cavity, advancing sensor miniaturization.

Exclusive Sections of the Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Report (The USPs):

DEVICE & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess operating frequency ranges, detection sensitivity, quality factor (Q), and temperature stability to evaluate performance benchmarks across different sensor families.

– helps you assess operating frequency ranges, detection sensitivity, quality factor (Q), and temperature stability to evaluate performance benchmarks across different sensor families. MATERIALS & FABRICATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand substrate utilization trends (Quartz, Lithium Niobate, Lithium Tantalate), thin-film coating efficiency, and overall manufacturing yield and cycle times for optimized production.

– helps you understand substrate utilization trends (Quartz, Lithium Niobate, Lithium Tantalate), thin-film coating efficiency, and overall manufacturing yield and cycle times for optimized production. PACKAGING & SYSTEM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you identify advancements in compact sensor form-factors, power consumption optimization, and integration levels with ASICs and SoCs for improved signal conditioning and system compatibility.

– helps you identify advancements in compact sensor form-factors, power consumption optimization, and integration levels with ASICs and SoCs for improved signal conditioning and system compatibility. MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS – helps you analyze global wafer fabrication capacity, supplier dependency, and contract manufacturing penetration to measure scalability and supply chain resilience.

– helps you analyze global wafer fabrication capacity, supplier dependency, and contract manufacturing penetration to measure scalability and supply chain resilience. CALIBRATION & QUALITY CONTROL METRICS – helps you track test throughput, calibration accuracy, and failure mode distribution to ensure product reliability and cost efficiency in mass production.

– helps you track test throughput, calibration accuracy, and failure mode distribution to ensure product reliability and cost efficiency in mass production. TECHNOLOGICAL PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you benchmark overall sensor performance by combining device, material, and system-level parameters to identify leading technologies and high-growth innovation areas.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.