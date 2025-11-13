More Winter Skating, More Year-Round Play: Harbourfront Centre Partners with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to Strengthen Waterfront Recreation and Expand Outdoor Rink

Toronto, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Centre is proud to announce a new three-year partnership with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart), naming Jumpstart as its official recreation partner. This landmark commitment will expand access to barrier-free community recreation for youth and families on Toronto’s waterfront, beginning with a significant expansion of Harbourfront Centre’s beloved community skating rink.

The rink expansion marks the first phase of Harbourfront Centre’s new partnership with Jumpstart, a relationship deeply aligned in the belief that recreation, play and community are essential to wellbeing and belonging. Jumpstart’s mission, to enrich the lives of kids in need through sport and physical activity, complements Harbourfront Centre’s role as Toronto’s waterfront campus for arts, culture learning and recreation.



“At Harbourfront Centre, recreation is one of our core pillars alongside arts, culture and learning. Each play vital roles in creating a healthy and connected community,” says Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre. “This new partnership builds on that vision in a meaningful way. Through the generosity of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, we are excited to take recreation on our campus to the next level, creating more opportunities for people of all ages to move, play and find joy by the water, with even more to look forward to in the seasons ahead.”

Over the three-year term, Harbourfront Centre and Jumpstart will collaborate on new activations and programs that open doors to recreation, connection, and discovery year-round. Together, they will co-design initiatives and programs aimed at fostering positive youth engagement in, and through, sport.



“We are excited to partner with Harbourfront Centre to enhance access to recreational activities on Toronto’s waterfront,” said Marco Di Buono, President of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “At Jumpstart, we're dedicated to breaking down barriers to sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and building stronger communities. Through this rink expansion and our ongoing partnership with Harbourfront Centre, we look forward to creating inclusive recreational spaces where families and youth can stay active and connected year-round.”

Beyond daily public skating, bespoke community programs delivered through Jumpstart will introduce curling, hockey and other recreational activities with a focus on supporting under-represented youth and communities. The expanded rink will enhance community access with improved site entry and adaptive skate options, ensuring all community members can experience the joy of skating beneath the city lights.

Together, Harbourfront Centre and Jumpstart are building on the shared vision to make recreation fun, welcoming, and inclusive for everyone, a next step in expanding the role of play and community connection across the waterfront.

From November 28, the rink will be open to the public: The rink operates daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Location: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West, Toronto



Skate by The Lake All Winter long

The expanded rink sits at the heart of Harbourfront Centre’s winter season programming. In partnership with Jumpstart, we invite Torontonians and visitors alike to lace up and experience the magic of skating by the lake all season long– with free skate rentals every Saturday!

Winterfest Toronto

November 28 – December 21, 2025

Kick off the season at our official Tree Lighting and Community Skate on Friday, November 28, featuring live music, special guests and free hot chocolate. Over four weekends, enjoy a fully activated waterfront campus with dazzling lights, local food vendors, artisan markets, live performances and our newly expanded outdoor rink. Free admission; a mix of free and ticketed programming across the site.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31, 2025

Ring in 2026 with Harbourfront Centre and the City of Toronto for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration by the lake. CBC will broadcast live nationally from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., capturing the excitement of the waterfront as thousands gather to skate, dance and celebrate. The evening will feature a special DJ Skate Night, live performances and a dazzling fireworks display over Lake Ontario.

Family Day Weekend

February 14 – 16, 2026

Celebrate Family Day weekend by the lake with three days of family-friendly activities, arts programming and skating events designed to bring generations together. Programming focuses on connection, learning and recreation — a reflection of Harbourfront Centre’s role as Toronto’s waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation.

DJ Skate Nights

Every Saturday, December 21 – February 14 (weather permitting)

A Toronto winter tradition! Enjoy free DJ Skate Nights every Saturday evening on our outdoor rink, with live DJs spinning crowd favourites under the city lights.

For more information

Visit www.harbourfrontcentre.com

+1 437-771-4562 or via email at mcampbell@harbourfrontcentre.com .

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto’s waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto’s central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. www.harbourfrontcentre.com

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) is a national charity committed to helping kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities. With an extensive national network comprising more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart is dedicated to supporting families in financial need and empowering community partners in the development of inclusive programming and infrastructure for all Canadian kids. Supported by the Canadian Tire Corporation, Jumpstart has provided more than 4 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get into the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca .











