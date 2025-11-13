Top Traders, Assemble! HTX Trading Championship Team Challenge Officially Starts, Team Up to Compete for the $400,000 Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid heightened crypto market volatility, traders' expertise, mental resilience, and strategic execution are more important than ever. To ignite trading enthusiasm among its global users, HTX is proudly launching the HTX Trading Championship, a large-scale competition with a total prize pool of 1 million USDT. This championship aims to empower the strongest traders to lead the global HTX community to new heights in crypto trading, whether the market is bullish or bearish.



Running from October 31 to December 16, the Championship features three main events: the Points Challenge, the Individual Challenge, and the Team Challenge. Each will rigorously test participants' trading skills, market insight, and strategy. Whether trading solo or as part of an elite team, participants have the chance to compete for glory in a month-and-a-half-long ultimate showdown.

Team Challenge Open: Lead Your Team to Victory

The Team Challenge, a flagship event of the HTX Trading Championship, is now live! Traders worldwide are invited to form teams, compete together, and fight for a $400,000 USDT prize pool.

Users with an account balance of ≥100 USDT can create or join a team during the Team Formation Period, from 10:00 (UTC) Nov 11 to 10:00 (UTC) Nov 26, 2025. Teams must have 5–100 members, ensuring both collaboration and competitive fairness. Once formed, teams enter the Trading Period from 10:00 (UTC) Nov 26 to 10:00 (UTC) Dec 16, 2025, trading to climb the rankings and claim rewards.

Top traders can lead their teams to glory and earn exclusive leader rewards, while newer traders gain practical experience, refine strategies, and earn profits under guidance.

Spot & Futures Arenas: Trade More to Earn More

The Team Challenge brings together two major battlegrounds — the Spot Trading Arena and the Futures Trading Arena — each featuring a $200,000 prize pool in $HTX tokens for the top 20 teams. Higher trading volume directly translates to greater team contributions and higher rewards.

Spot Trading Arena: Participants with a trading volume of ≥1,000 USDT during the event will have their volume counted toward the team total. The top 20 teams by total trading volume will share the $200,000 prize pool as follows:

1st–3rd Place: 20%, 15%, and 10% of the prize pool.

20%, 15%, and 10% of the prize pool. 4th–10th Place: Share 30% equally.

Share 30% equally. 11th–20th Place: Share the remaining 25% equally.

Share the remaining 25% equally. Reward Distribution: Each Team Leader receives an exclusive 10% share of the team’s prize for their leadership contribution. The remaining rewards are distributed among team members based on their individual trading volumes, ensuring every contribution delivers tangible returns.

The Futures Trading Arena follows the same reward structure. Participants whose futures trading volume reaches ≥20,000 USDT will have their volume included in the team total. Team Leaders also receive a 10% incentive from the team’s prize, while the remaining rewards are allocated among members according to their trading contribution, amplifying collective performance and overall gains.

Starter Boost: Amplified Rewards for Newcomers

During the HTX Trading Championship, HTX is offering a special "Welcome Gifts for New Users" from a 50,000 USDT prize pool. This initiative is designed to help new traders get started with multiple benefits and gain a head start in trading.

New users who sign up on HTX and complete event registration can claim the exclusive Welcome Gifts, which include a 10 USDT Spot Trading Fee Rebate Voucher and an 8% APY Booster Coupon for SmartEarn. Additionally, completing the first trade gives a chance to randomly receive either a 1,200 USDT free futures position or a 1,200 USDT Spot Grid Trial Bonus.

As a special incentive, new traders who perform well in the Individual Challenge and Team Challenge are eligible for double reward privileges.

Individual Challenge: Rewards are multiplied by 1.5 , capped at 150 USDT per person.

Rewards are multiplied by , capped at per person. Team Challenge: Rewards are multiplied by 2.0, capped at 200 USDT per person.

Working Together: Building a Global Crypto Community

The HTX Trading Championship is more than a competition—it is a platform for collaboration among crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Each trade goes beyond numbers, reflecting the collective intelligence, strategy, and teamwork of every participant.

Through this event, HTX seeks to cultivate a high-quality global crypto community where users can exchange ideas, share strategies, and create value together. The platform is committed to fostering a healthy, open, inclusive, and sustainable global crypto ecosystem that empowers innovation and collaboration across the industry.

