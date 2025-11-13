Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 13, 2025, at 14.00 EET
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Kaarina Ståhlberg
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kaarina Ståhlberg
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 130232/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 1407 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1418 Volume weighted average price: 6.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 82 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1082 Volume weighted average price: 6.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 6.86 EUR
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
