Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 13, 2025, at 14.00 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Kaarina Ståhlberg

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kaarina Ståhlberg

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 130232/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 1407 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1418 Volume weighted average price: 6.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 82 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1082 Volume weighted average price: 6.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 6.86 EUR









