KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Accelerating profitable growth and building a new TAD tissue facility to start-up in 2028

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2025 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products or the Company). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.1% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q3 2025 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $561.1 million in Q3 2025 compared to $521.1 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $40.0 million or 7.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $85.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to $65.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 30.4%.
  • Net income was $14.6 million in Q3 2025 compared to $18.0 million in Q3 2024, a decrease of $3.4 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2026.

“We accelerated profitable sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA improving 30.4% year-over-year to $85.7 million,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “We are particularly pleased with share gains in the paper towel and facial tissue categories, which grew over a 52-week period on the strength of heightened brand support and innovations in the premium product segment.” 

“In terms of our Away-From-Home segment, sales and profitability increased both year-over-year and sequentially, bolstered by consumer brands like Scotties and Cashmere selling well in the commercial market. Our expanded in-sourcing of paper also contributed to generating double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth for this business.” 

“Looking ahead, we are on our way to delivering a third consecutive year of strong financial results. In addition, we have significantly deleveraged our balance sheet to prepare for the next phase of investment in support of our growth focus. Accordingly, we are proud to announce the construction of a new, modern TAD tissue facility—with production estimated to start in 2028—to meet rising demand for our ultra-premium products,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q4 2025
For the last quarter of 2025, we expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of Q3 2025.

Kruger Products Q3 2025 Financial Results
Revenue was $561.1 million in Q3 2025 compared to $521.1 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $40.0 million or 7.7%. The increase in revenue was due to higher sales volume, primarily in the Consumer segment and favourable selling prices across both segments. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $460.0 million in Q3 2025 compared to $437.3 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $22.7 million or 5.2%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and additional manufacturing overhead spend to invest in our sites, partially offset by lower pulp prices compared to the year ago quarter. Freight rates were lower compared to Q3 2024 while warehousing costs increased, related primarily to higher sales volumes. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 82.0% in Q3 2025 compared to 83.9% in Q3 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $47.9 million in Q3 2025 compared to $46.5 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.0%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in IT and additional headcount and related compensation costs, resulting in lower contracting costs, to support growth, partially offset by foreign exchange gains on working capital compared to losses in Q3 2024 and lower advertising and promotion spend. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.5% in Q3 2025 compared to 8.9% in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $85.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to $65.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase of $20.0 million or 30.4%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices along with lower pulp costs and freight rates, partially offset by higher manufacturing overhead spend, warehousing costs and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $14.6 million in Q3 2025 compared to $18.0 million in Q3 2024, a decrease of $3.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a foreign exchange loss, higher income tax expense, higher depreciation expense resulting from the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, higher interest expense and other finance costs, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA1 and lower income from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products Q3 2025 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $388.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

KPT Q3 2025 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $1.5 million in Q3 2025. Included in net income was $1.7 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

New Tissue Plant Investment 
After investing more than $1 billion in Canada since 2018 to increase tissue capacity and accelerate the growth of our business, the Company also announced today plans to build a new state-of-the-art tissue plant featuring the most modern through-air-dry (TAD) machine and related converting lines in the western United States.  This facility will allow the Company to better service its fast-growing U.S. business with ultra-premium tissue products.   Location selection is in the final stages and will be announced along with project scope and financing details at a later date.  This new TAD machine will have annual production capacity of approximately 75,000 metric tonnes and is estimated to start production in 2028.   This new tissue investment will be made within an unrestricted subsidiary of Kruger Products and is subject to obtaining financing on satisfactory terms. The project is currently expected to be financed 40% by equity and incentives as well as 60% by project finance debt.  This new facility, along with our Memphis plant and 9 existing Canadian plants, gives us a strong network to service our growing North American business. 

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677 

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 86584.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 20, 2025.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.1% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, items such as plans to build a new TAD tissue plant and its expected annual production capacity, expected date for starting production, the expected financing structure of the project and certain anticipated benefits of the project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including obtaining financing on acceptable terms for the project. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2025 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca: Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls, trade and tax.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:
Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
905-812-6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Doris Grbic
Director, Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
437-882-2596
IR@krugerproducts.ca

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

 
Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
    September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  
    $  $  
Assets      
Current assets      
 Cash and cash equivalents  149,131  119,460  
 Restricted cash  44,646  48,375  
 Trade and other receivables  136,394  138,177  
 Receivables from related parties  79  80  
 Inventories  284,638  287,756  
 Income tax recoverable  5,475  3,208  
 Prepaid expenses  11,042  6,383  
    631,405  603,439  
Non-current assets      
 Property, plant and equipment  1,425,192  1,509,592  
 Right-of-use assets  160,198  186,460  
 Other long-term assets  10  92  
 Pensions  94,938  92,661  
 Goodwill  152,021  152,021  
 Intangible assets  39,403  42,572  
 Deferred income taxes  23,556  10,500  
Total assets  2,526,723  2,597,337  
        
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
 Trade and other payables  321,451  346,264  
 Payables to related parties  11,350  17,829  
 Income tax payable  1  3  
 Dividends payable  14,726  14,308  
 Current portion of long-term debt  97,913  54,168  
 Current portion of lease liabilities  43,498  40,156  
 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800  5,800  
 Current portion of provisions  6,389  4,184  
    501,128  482,712  
Non-current liabilities      
 Long-term debt  1,083,522  1,180,488  
 Long-term lease liabilities  146,972  165,563  
 Long-term payable to related party  27,602  31,925  
 Long-term provisions  8,729  9,398  
 Pensions  17,400  17,845  
 Post-retirement benefits  48,504  47,140  
Total liabilities  1,833,857  1,935,071  
        
Equity      
 Share capital  327,887  308,622  
 Contributed surplus  395,382  395,382  
 Deficit  (159,004) (171,874) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income  92,280  100,177  
 Equity attributable to Kruger Products  656,545  632,307  
 Non-controlling interest  36,321  29,959  
Total equity  692,866  662,266  
Total equity and liabilities  2,526,723  2,597,337  
        



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
          
  3-month
 period ended
September 30, 2025		 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		 
  $ $  $  $ 
          
Revenue  561,145 521,085  1,643,335  1,510,317 
          
Expenses         
Cost of sales 459,988 437,202  1,373,175  1,262,433 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,906 46,533  146,277  133,145 
Restructuring costs 29 -  3,731  219 
          
Operating income  53,222 37,350  120,152  114,520 
          
Interest expense and other finance costs 21,569 17,997  63,826  51,132 
Other expense (income) 6,836 (5,266) (13,448) 7,152 
          
Income before income taxes 24,817 24,619  69,774  56,236 
          
Current tax expense 242 1,768  2,050  3,149 
Deferred tax expense 9,191 3,244  9,274  11,723 
          
Income tax expense 9,433 5,012  11,324  14,872 
          
Net income including non-controlling interest 15,384 19,607  58,450  41,364 
          
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 838 1,614  6,362  3,823 
          
Net income attributable to Kruger Products 14,546 17,993  52,088  37,541 
          



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
 
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		 
  $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities        
Net income including non-controlling interest 15,384  19,607  58,450  41,364 
Items not affecting cash        
Depreciation 30,259  26,561  103,875  78,688 
Amortization 2,190  1,739  6,170  4,300 
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment -  -  (5) 269 
Loss on disposal of leased assets -  -  23  - 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 6,836  (5,266) (13,448) 8,033 
Interest expense and other finance costs 21,569  17,997  63,826  51,132 
Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,844  3,680  8,417  8,964 
Provisions 1,930  1,297  5,859  3,415 
Income tax expense 9,433  5,012  11,324  14,872 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -  15  -  27 
Total items not affecting cash 75,061  51,035  186,041  169,700 
         
Net change in non-cash working capital 25,097  (7,287) (29,471) (52,974)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (869) (1,154) (2,884) (3,418)
Provisions paid (655) -  (4,679) (3,695)
Income tax payments, net (681) (680) (2,492) (3,121)
Net cash from operating activities 113,337  61,521  204,965  147,856 
         
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,451) (7,857) (23,313) (15,821)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project
        
 (1,796) (26,740) (19,173) (116,167)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project
        
 -  (2,347) -  (5,136)
Government assistance received (31) -  3,119  - 
Purchases of software (989) (7) (2,083) (294)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment -  -  -  28 
Net cash used in investing activities (16,267) (36,951) (41,450) (137,390)
         
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities        
Proceeds from long-term debt (22,017) 5,765  9,171  119,197 
Repayment of long-term debt (16,613) (11,852) (49,118) (33,045)
Payment of deferred financing fees (30) (83) (23) (1,312)
Payment of lease liabilities (8,738) (9,191) (25,475) (26,463)
Change in restricted cash 31,680  (1,183) 3,730  (32,381)
Interest paid on long-term debt (9,975) (15,460) (41,396) (38,839)
Payment to related party -  -  (5,800) (5,800)
Dividends paid, net (8,136) (7,868) (24,205) (17,425)
Net cash used in financing activities (33,829) (39,872) (133,116) (36,068)
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents held in foreign currency
        
 583  (637) (728) 1,089 
         
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 63,824  (15,939) 29,671  (24,513)
         
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 85,307  127,154  119,460  135,728 
         
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 149,131  111,215  149,131  111,215 
         


Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Segment Information       
        
Segment Revenue       
Consumer468,313  429,196  1,382,725  1,255,410 
AFH92,832  91,889  260,610  254,907 
        
Revenue from external customers561,145  521,085  1,643,335  1,510,317 
        
Other segment items       
        
    Consumer390,069  366,782  1,159,245  1,070,037 
    AFH82,453  85,287  238,479  230,966 
    Corporate and other costs2,922  3,351  11,665  11,291 
        
Total other segment items475,444  455,420  1,409,389  1,312,294 
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Consumer78,244  62,414  223,480  185,373 
AFH10,379  6,602  22,131  23,941 
Corporate and other costs(2,922) (3,351) (11,665) (11,291)
        
Total Adjusted EBITDA85,701  65,665  233,946  198,023 
        
Reconciliation to net income:       
        
Depreciation and amortization32,450  28,300  110,045  82,988 
Interest expense and other finance costs21,569  17,997  63,826  51,132 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment-  -  18  269 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets-  15  -  27 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability-  -  -  (881)
Restructuring costs, net29  -  3,731  219 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)6,836  (5,266) (13,448) 8,033 
        
Income before income taxes24,817  24,619  69,774  56,236 
        
Income tax expense9,433  5,012  11,324  14,872 
        
Net income including non-controlling interest15,384  19,607  58,450  41,364 
        
Geographic Revenue       
        
Canada301,360  282,222  889,217  827,363 
US259,785  238,863  754,118  682,954 
        
Total revenue561,145  521,085  1,643,335  1,510,317 
        


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
       
       
   September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  
   $  $  
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Dividends receivable  1,801  1,798  
   1,801  1,798  
       
Non-current assets      
Investment in associate  69,500  69,517  
       
Total assets  71,301  71,315  
       
Liabilities      
       
Current liabilities      
Dividend payable  1,801  1,798  
       
Total liabilities  1,801  1,798  
       
Equity      
       
Common shares  22,934  22,762  
Contributed surplus  144,819  144,819  
Deficit  (115,635) (116,673) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  17,382  18,609  
       
Total equity  69,500  69,517  
       
Total liabilities and equity  71,301  71,315  
       



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
          
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  
  $  $  $  $  
          
    Share of income 1,700  2,259  6,372  4,758  
    Depreciation of fair value increments (264) (278) (827) (847) 
          
Equity income 1,436  1,981  5,545  3,911  
    Dilution gain 114  107  323  500  
          
          
Net income  1,550  2,088  5,868  4,411  
          
          
Basic earnings per share 0.15  0.21  0.59  0.44  
          
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 10,007,057  9,979,383  10,000,087  9,973,463  
          


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
          
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2025		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2024		  
  $  $  $  $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities         
Net income 1,550  2,088  5,868  4,411  
Items not affecting cash         
Equity income (1,436) (1,981) (5,545) (3,911) 
Dilution gain (114) (107) (323) (500) 
Total items not affecting cash (1,550) (2,088) (5,868) (4,411) 
          
Decrease in payable to investee -  (376) -  (660) 
Tax refunds, net -  376  -  660  
          
Net cash from operating activities -  -  -  -  
          
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities         
Dividends received, net 1,739  1,743  5,229  5,239  
          
Net cash from investing activities 1,739  1,743  5,229  5,239  
          
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities         
Dividends paid, net (1,739) (1,743) (5,229) (5,239) 
          
Net cash used in financing activities (1,739) (1,743) (5,229) (5,239) 
          
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  -  
          
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -  -  -  -  
          
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -  -  -  -  
  



