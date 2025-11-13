Prosafe SE: Shareholding disclosure

13 November 2025 following the sale of shares, Burlington Loan Management DAC owns in total 52,880,695 shares in the Company, representing 15% of the total 352,537,966 outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 15 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4.2. The previous filing was made on 21st July 2025, when Burlington Loan Management DAC owned 60,107,018 shares in the Company, representing approximately 17.70 % of the total 339,504,369 outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

