10 Barrel Pub Beer Taps Big Buck Hunter for Epic Cheap Fun Hunting SZN – Limited Edition Cans, Dive Bar Prizes, and $10,000 Arcade Giveaway Ignite Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pub Beer, the affordable craft brand by 10 Barrel—a part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) has teamed up with the iconic arcade game Big Buck Hunter to launch Cheap Fun Hunting SZN. This collaboration celebrates the season with an exclusive limited-edition merchandise collection, a first-ever redesign of the Pub Beer can, and a sweepstakes featuring a custom Pub Beer–branded Big Buck Hunter arcade machine valued at over $10,000. Here’s the link to enter!

The Pub Beer Hunting Season Sweepstakes is live and ends November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. No purchase necessary. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to the Official Rules and decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

As part of the celebration, Pub Beer has released a limited-edition “Hunter Orange” can, capturing the spirit of the hunt and the season. Available wherever Pub Beer is sold while supplies last, these cans are perfect for raising a toast to good times and great games.





Cheap Fun Hunting SZN is officially open. Grab a friend, hit your local dive, and get ready for a season of cheap fun and big wins because when Pub Beer and Big Buck Hunter join forces, it’s always open season on a good time.

21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. Pub Beer, Bend, OR.

About Pub Beer

Cheap Fun. is what happens when your heart says yes and your wallet says no. Born from the cult-favorites Pub Beer and Pub Cerveza, Cheap Fun. doesn’t do fancy tasting notes, hop-forward buzzwords or over-the-top packaging—just cold, easy-drinking beer crafted for good times, which is the only thing we take seriously around here. For more information, visit: cheapfunbeer.com

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ba9d333-7c04-4604-bdec-98123261fc4e