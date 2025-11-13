Prospect’s Real Estate Credit Strategy Now Available to Approximately 176,000 Financial Representatives and Advisors via Digital Alternatives Platforms iCapital, SUBSCRIBE, and SEI Access

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), through its real estate private credit platform, announced today the availability of its private real estate credit strategy on the iCapital Marketplace, SUBSCRIBE Platform and SEI Access TM. To date, financial representatives and advisors have been able to access other closed-end investment company and business development company products managed by the experienced team at Prospect on these marketplaces, and now financial representatives and advisors will now be able to also access real estate credit strategies managed by Prospect and its affiliates.

Prospect is pleased to expand its presence on digital alternative investment platforms, demonstrating Prospect’s ongoing commitment to utilize technology to support and scale Prospect's offerings.

Through its real estate credit platform, Prospect leverages its extensive real estate experience to target real estate credit investments collateralized by cash-flowing multifamily and other commercial assets. To date, Prospect’s real estate credit platform has invested in three stabilized, Class-A multifamily properties located in Scottsdale, AZ, Brooklyn, NY, and New Rochelle NY.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”)

Prospect is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of over 150 professionals and offer investment opportunities across credit, private equity, and real estate. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Prospect and its affiliates’ real estate platform invests in U.S. commercial real estate including senior mortgages, subordinated loans, preferred and other equity investments. As of September 30, 2025, Prospect and its affiliates have invested in over 32,000 multifamily units with initial property value of $3.9 billion and have realized 38 multifamily investments.

