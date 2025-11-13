Uber Freight Invests in Last Mile, Expands Commercial Partnership with Better Trucks

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight announced today an expanded commercial partnership with Better Trucks, a leading last-mile delivery platform that orchestrates the delivery of tens of millions of packages a year for leading retail and e-commerce brands. The collaboration allows Uber Freight to leverage Better Trucks’ technology, operational capability, and scaled delivery network to significantly expand its last-mile capabilities. Uber Freight customers may now extend delivery from their store or fulfillment locations directly to consumers’ doorsteps with enhanced efficiency, real-time visibility, and reliability.

The partnership, which includes a strategic investment in Better Trucks, accelerates the expansion of Uber Freight’s End-to-End Logistics offering — a flexible, technology-driven solution that consolidates and optimizes shipping needs from first-mile procurement to final doorstep delivery. The partnership also bolsters Uber’s broader last-mile strategy, which spans Uber Eats, Uber Direct , and Uber Freight to offer an unmatched global delivery ecosystem to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Better Truck’s infrastructure and platform now provides key capabilities to Uber Freight, including:

Connected Technology Ecosystem: Better Trucks' open API architecture integrates with more than 50 leading logistics and e-commerce platforms, enabling seamless data flow and collaboration across the Uber Freight network.

Sortation Technology: Empowering Uber Freight to establish and optimize services at seven sortation centers, driving operational efficiency and expanding delivery coverage.

Address Validation and Geocoding: Improving verification, standardization, and converting addresses into precise geographic coordinates to ensure reliable deliveries and optimized routing.



The U.S. last-mile parcel delivery market is undergoing a major transformation, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and rising consumer expectations for quicker, more personalized deliveries. With Better Trucks’ added capacity, Uber Freight’s asset-light network now covers approximately 68% of the U.S. population, delivering greater consistency, transparency, and cost-efficiency. This also positions Uber Freight as a full supply chain orchestrator, uniquely leveraging network density across multiple modes, to offer substantial cost savings and complexity reductions that other last-mile players cannot match.

“This strategic investment will allow us to immediately enhance our delivery solutions for shippers," said Rebecca Tinucci, CEO of Uber Freight. "Better Trucks’ track record in efficient, tech-driven solutions, combined with their expanding network, enables us to offer our customers unparalleled speed and flexibility. Uber and Uber Freight have pioneered asset-lite logistics, and this further demonstrates how we can deliver tremendous value to our customers through partnerships in technology and operations.”

“This partnership and investment bring new scale and opportunity to what we have always done: serve shippers from the distribution center to the doorstep," said Andy Whiting, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Trucks. “Our shared vision for a more intelligent and efficient logistics network is at the heart of this collaboration. We continue to bring our agile and flexible delivery solutions to our clients and now an even broader customer base, helping them meet the growing demands of the e-commerce landscape.”

This strategic move comes at a critical time as the industry prepares for peak holiday season, underscoring Uber Freight’s commitment to providing shippers with the technology and capacity needed to succeed. Customers leveraging Uber Freight’s End-to-End Logistics solution have already seen measurable improvements in cost, first-attempt delivery success and end consumer satisfaction, especially in dense urban and suburban markets.

Interested in Uber Freight’s End-to-End Logistics, visit https://www.uberfreight.com/en-US/services/end-to-end-logistics

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is an enterprise technology company that helps move the world’s goods. Managing billions of dollars of freight, the company offers a suite of logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network. Backed by best-in-class investors, Uber Freight counts 1 in 3 Fortune 500 shipper companies as customers. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com

About Better Trucks

Better Trucks is a technology-driven, last-mile delivery platform that orchestrates the delivery of tens of millions of packages a year for leading retailers, e-commerce brands and fulfillment centers. Specializing in next-day and two-day deliveries, Better Trucks offers shippers the ability to ship faster with better value and better technology. Founded in 2019, it is backed by Lobby Capital, Corazon Capital, Hyde Park Angels, Venture 53 and Uber Freight. Visit bettertrucks.com for more information.

