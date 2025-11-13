Plug to Broadcast 2025 Symposium on November 18, 2025

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, invites the public to join the 2025 Plug Symposium, streaming live on November 18, 2025. Centered on the theme “Strengthening Energy Independence,” the event will bring together Plug leaders, customers, and industry experts to explore how hydrogen is driving grid resiliency, powering new markets, and accelerating the global energy transition.

Register to Stream the Event:



Date: November 18, 2025



Program Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm ET



Register here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5070165/A1DAC0191D73E6E705452AA4D133B5D8





Participants can also register directly via the Plug Power website at www.plugpower.com. For those unable to stream the live broadcast, a replay of the 2025 Plug Symposium will be available for a limited time after the event concludes.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com