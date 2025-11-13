Sarah Warmisham Joins Clarion Partners as Managing Director, Head of EMEA Distribution

New York City, United States, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Clarion Partners LLC, a leading real estate investment manager, announced today that Sarah Warmisham has joined the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of EMEA Distribution.

Based in London, Sarah will manage Clarion’s relationships with clients and consultants in EMEA as to deliver investment solutions across the real estate risk spectrum in the U.S. and in Europe. Her focus will be on institutional relationships but will also reflect Clarion’s growing coverage of the wealth channel.

She will also work to further scale Clarion’s European-based fundraising platform to support the Firm’s strategic expansion into new geographic markets, real estate sectors, and investor channels across EMEA.

Sarah has long tenure in the real estate industry. In prior roles with Evercore and Related Fund Management, she led teams focused on capital raising and developed additional expertise in real estate strategic advisory and M&A, having participated in noteworthy cross-border transactions. With her wealth of experience, Sarah exemplifies Clarion’s commitment to investing in exceptional talent that drives world-class execution, performance, and service for clients around the globe.

Hugh Macdonnell, Managing Director and Clarion’s Global Head of Distribution, commented: “Sarah is broadly recognized as a leader in the world of EMEA Distribution, and we are very pleased that she has chosen to join Clarion as we expand our European-based team and platform. Her real asset expertise, broad relationships, and product structuring experience will be highly additive to our Firm overall and specifically to building on the success of our European platform with additional investment products and strategies.”

Sarah Warmisham adds: “Clarion have built an exceptional business, and it’s an exciting time to join the European team as they continue to expand organically and/or via corporate acquisition to expand into new sectors and channels. I look forward to supporting Clarion’s strategic growth and working with EMEA-based investors who seek to increase and diversify their real estate investment portfolios in the years to come.”

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for over 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With approximately $73.7 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its more than 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.