Siris Announces Transition of Managing Partner Peter Berger to Chairman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siris, a leading private equity firm targeting growth-oriented, tech-enabled service companies, today announced the long-planned transition of Co-Founder Peter Berger from Managing Partner to Chairman. Siris’ remaining senior investment and operational team will continue to lead the firm on a day-to-day basis.

Mr. Berger has more than 50 years of experience across private equity, banking and consulting, with more than 30 of those years as a direct private equity investor in leadership roles. Together with Co-Founders and Managing Partners Frank Baker and Jeffrey Hendren, he launched Siris in 2011 and helped establish the firm’s investment strategy. Mr. Berger has since overseen the firm’s investments and operations. He played a pivotal role in developing the firm’s distinctive approach to investing as Managing Partner, and in his role as Chairman will continue guiding the firm’s long-term vision, governance and investment discipline.

Previously, Mr. Berger was a founding member and Managing Director at Ripplewood Holdings LLC, a global private equity firm. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Partner and Global Head of the Corporate Finance Group at Arthur Andersen and as a Managing Director at Bear Stearns’ investment bank.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Frank, Jeff and my Siris colleagues throughout the past 15 years,” said Mr. Berger. “As Chairman, I look forward to contributing in new ways, strengthening our culture of partnership and stewardship, and ensuring that our legacy of disciplined value creation continues for years to come. There is still much to achieve with our investors, our portfolio companies and our team, and I remain dedicated to supporting a smooth and thoughtful transition as we pursue our shared goals.”

“Pete and I have been friends and colleagues for more than 25 years,” said Mr. Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. “We are excited that we will get to keep collaborating with Pete in his new role, where he will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the continued success of Siris’s mission to generate value for investors through our investment philosophy.”

The Siris investment team has been active over the past 18 months, highlighted by:

The sale of Fiery to Seiko Epson Corporation

Newfold Digital’s sale of Markmonitor to Com Laude

BearCom’s acquisitions of Stone Security and The Surveillance Shop

Equiniti’s (EQ) acquisition of Notified

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that targets control investments in North American, middle-market technology and technology-enabled services companies. Siris leverages its Executive Partner network to deliver on strategic and operational portfolio company value creation objectives. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has invested ~$9 billion since inception as of December 31, 2024. www.siris.com

