OTC Markets Group Welcomes OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. (Philippine Stock Exchange: OGP; OTCQX: OGPIF), a producer of gold and copper in the Philippines, and a subsidiary of OceanaGold Corporation, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OGPIF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We’re proud to welcome OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. as the first Philippine issuer to join the OTCQX Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This milestone not only enhances the visibility of OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. among U.S. investors, but also reflects the growing global reach of OTCQX, which now supports issuers from 37 countries. It’s a meaningful step forward for the Philippines capital markets and for international investors seeking exposure to dynamic emerging economies.”

About OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc.

OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. (OGP) is a producer of gold and copper in the Philippines, and is a subsidiary of OceanaGold Corporation, a multinational gold mining and exploration company that has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange since June 27, 2007. OGP operates the Didipio gold and copper mine located in the northern Luzon region of the Philippines. The Didipio Mine is operated by OGP under a Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA) with the Government, which grants the Company title, exploration, and mining rights within a fixed fiscal regime. The FTAA was executed in 1994 and was renewed on July 14, 2021, for an additional 25-year period commencing on June 19, 2019. Pursuant to the FTAA, the Government and the Company share in the net revenue arising from the operations of the Didipio mine on a 60-40 basis. Hence, the Government receives 60% of the net revenue (less costs, taxes, duties, fees, and other expenses paid or accrued by the Company) while the Company takes the remaining 40%. The mining operations at the Didipio Mine currently consist of sourcing ore from the underground mine and from its surface ore stockpile. The ore is then processed through the Company's processing plant, which operates at approximately 4.1 Mtpa producing both gold core and copper concentrate.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

