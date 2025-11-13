nvp capital Crosses $200M in AUM with Second Fund to Back Vertical AI Founders Transforming Legacy Industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nvp capital , a New York-based seed-stage venture firm investing globally in enterprise software and vertical AI, today announced the close of its second fund totaling $80M. Fund II includes capital from a diverse mix of institutional investors including Prudential Financial, Rutgers Endowment, Ford Foundation and Liberty Mutual Investments and corporate partners such as Audible (an Amazon Company) and Horizon Mutual Holdings, Inc., the parent company of New Jersey’s largest health insurer, bringing total assets under management to $200M.

nvp capital, co-founded by Dan Borok and Vaughn Crowe, partners with founders leveraging AI to modernize under-digitized industries, including healthcare, industrials, financial services, workforce management, commerce enablement, and more.

“We back extraordinary people building businesses that will revolutionize legacy operations through AI by modernizing outdated processes,” said Vaughn Crowe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at nvp capital. “Our model isn’t just capital—we’re dot connectors, providing founders with exclusive access to leading experts in their industries to help them scale faster, sell smarter, and build trust with the right customers.”

Since its founding, nvp has established itself as a top-performing venture fund, backing founders at the seed stage and building conviction early in companies modernizing legacy industries. Many of those early bets have since been validated through significant follow-on rounds and successful exits including Pair Team (AI-enabled care for complex Medicaid/Medicare; raised $23M to date), Vulcan Elements (rare earth magnet manufacturing; seed to $65M Series A led by Altimeter and OneIM), Class8 (AI logistics for U.S. trucking; seed to $22M Series A in 2024), Optimal Dynamics (AI freight planning; $40M Series C in May 2025), and Vitable Health (on-demand care for frontline workers; $16M Series A in 2024). Podsights, backed by nvp at seed, was acquired by Spotify in 2022 — further evidence of the firm’s ability to identify winners early.

“Drawing on my experience at Google and Millennium and Vaughn’s track record building and backing companies at every stage, we saw an opportunity to create a new kind of venture model — one built to help founders bridge the gap between innovation and the enterprise customers that can help them scale. That’s the vision behind nvp capital,” said Dan Borok, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at nvp capital.

Backed by a Fortune 500 LP network, the nvp galaxy helps founders spot market shifts early, win customers, and scale into enduring companies. The firm’s approach combines operational expertise, multi-cycle investing experience, and access to Fortune 500 relationships, enabling founders to build enduring, category-leading companies.

"nvp capital has the strategic clarity to focus on the opportunity of vertical AI. They recognize that companies are emerging from applying AI to modernize legacy industries, and they’ve built their model, team, and approach around that vision. With Dan and Vaughn’s expertise as operators and investors — and a founder-first ethos backed by a vast enterprise network — nvp seeks to bring more than capital to the table. We’re pleased to partner with them in this next chapter as they double down on that focus and aim to solidify an enduring venture brand," said Nina So, Co-Head of Private Equity at Prudential Financial.

With the launch of its second fund, nvp capital is reaffirming its belief that venture capital and social responsibility can coexist. Fund I supported the Boys & Girls Clubs, and Fund II will dedicate a portion of its carried interest to Braven, an organization that empowers promising young professionals from underrepresented backgrounds. nvp capital’s unique carried interest model ensures that when the firm and its founders succeed, so does the broader ecosystem—reflecting a commitment to “doing well and doing good” simultaneously.

With nearly 40 portfolio companies across healthcare, financial services, and industrials, nvp helps founders scale category-defining businesses by combining deep operating and investing experience with early insight into market shifts. nvp capital currently has $200M AUM.

