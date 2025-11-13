NexQloud's Distributed Cloud Platform (DCP) Meets Hyperscale Datacenter Security Standard, Earning SOC 2® Type 1 in Just 3 Months

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud, a next-generation cloud computing startup, today announced that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination—achieving full compliance in only three months. This accelerated timeline, significantly faster than the industry norm, underscores NexQloud’s foundational commitment to enterprise-grade security, trust, and operational excellence.

The SOC 2® audit, performed by an independent third-party auditor, verified that the design of NexQloud’s controls meets the rigorous Trust Services Criteria for security. With this certification, enterprise clients now gain verified assurance that NexQloud’s Distributed Cloud Platform (DCP) provides the security and reliability required for enterprise cloud workloads.

Engineered for Enterprise Trust from the Ground Up

NexQloud’s SOC 2® achievement reflects far more than a compliance checkbox—it represents deep, end-to-end integration of robust security protocols across its global network. The company has implemented a comprehensive framework of controls equal in rigor to those used by hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

These validated controls span critical security domains, including:

Data Encryption: Full encryption for data at rest and in transit.

Full encryption for data at rest and in transit. Access Management: Strict enforcement of the principle of least privilege and identity verification.

Strict enforcement of the principle of least privilege and identity verification. Incident Response: A formalized and operational framework for rapid detection, escalation, and resolution.

A formalized and operational framework for rapid detection, escalation, and resolution. Vulnerability Management: Continuous and proactive identification, prioritization, and mitigation of threats.

This enterprise-grade security framework is consistently enforced across NexQloud’s global infrastructure, spanning 10 countries and more than 1,850 nodes—delivering powerful performance, reliability, and resilience.

A Continuous Journey of Compliance and Security

Achieving SOC 2® Type 1 marks a significant milestone in NexQloud’s security roadmap. The company has already initiated its SOC 2® Type 2 examination, which will assess the operational effectiveness of its controls over time.

Simultaneously, NexQloud is actively pursuing FedRAMP® Moderate authorization, targeting an Authority to Operate (ATO) in 2026. This strategic initiative positions NexQloud to become the first Web3-powered cloud provider capable of meeting U.S. federal government security requirements.

A Statement from the CEO

“In the Web3 world—where innovation moves at light speed—security cannot be an afterthought. Achieving SOC 2® Type 1 in just three months was an ambitious goal, but essential to proving that distributed computing can be both revolutionary and rigorously secure,” said Bob Barbieri, CEO of NexQloud. “We’ve built a platform where enterprises never have to choose between the freedom and power of a global node network and the ironclad security of traditional cloud providers. We now operate with controls identical in rigor to leading hyperscalers, and this is only the beginning. Our concurrent progress on SOC 2 ®Type 2 and FedRAMP® demonstrates our commitment to becoming the most trusted partner in the decentralized cloud space.”

About NexQloud

NexQloud is a next-generation cloud computing platform that leverages decentralized Web3 infrastructure to deliver scalable, resilient, and cost-effective compute resources. By utilizing a global network of nodes, NexQloud provides high performance without compromising on the security, compliance, and trust demanded by modern enterprises. The company is committed to redefining the future of cloud computing through innovation, transparency, and world-class security.

For more information, visit www.nexqloud.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond NexQloud’s control, and NexQloud undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact

Robert Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer

Email: b.barbieri@nexqloud.io

Phone: +1 669 241 0916

Website: www.nexqloud.io