Ireland Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach €15.38 Billion by 2029 - Opportunities in Residential Growth, Commercial Adaptability with Hybrid Workspaces, and Infrastructure Developments

Construction market in Ireland is expected to grow by 6.6% on annual basis to reach EUR 11.83 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 11.10 billion to approximately EUR 15.38 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Ireland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Ireland Residential Construction



The Irish residential construction sector is poised for growth, supported by government initiatives like the "Housing for All" plan and significant investments in urban housing and renovations. The commitment to sustainable, energy-efficient housing and expanding modular construction methods are expected to improve project completion rates and affordability. However, rising material costs, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory hurdles continue to impact the pace of development, requiring streamlined policies and better infrastructure planning to ensure long-term stability.

Addressing skilled labor shortages through vocational training and apprenticeship programs will be essential to meeting Ireland's housing targets. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will be key in balancing housing supply across affordable and premium segments. Additionally, adopting technology, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainability initiatives, will enhance project efficiency and attract investment. Stakeholders must adapt to these industry shifts by prioritizing resilience in project execution and aligning with government-led housing strategies to drive sectoral growth.

Ireland Commercial Construction



The commercial construction sector in Ireland is evolving to meet businesses' changing demands, particularly with the rise of hybrid work models and sustainability requirements. While urban regeneration projects and green-certified buildings present new opportunities, inflation and economic uncertainty pose significant challenges to investment feasibility. Developers focus on flexible office spaces and mixed-use developments to maintain relevance in a shifting commercial real estate market.

To remain competitive, stakeholders must prioritize innovation and sustainable building practices, leveraging smart technologies and energy-efficient designs. The government's tax incentives and urban revitalization programs provide crucial support, but streamlined regulatory approvals will be necessary to accelerate project execution. As demand for specialized skills in modern construction methods grows, investing in workforce training programs will be critical for long-term sector resilience.

Ireland Institutional Construction



The institutional construction sector in Ireland is poised for long-term growth, fueled by government investments in healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects. However, persistent labor shortages, cost overruns, and supply chain disruptions remain key concerns, requiring streamlined policies and improved project management strategies to maintain momentum.

To capitalize on emerging opportunities, stakeholders must integrate innovative construction technologies such as BIM, AI, and modular building techniques to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. The public-private collaboration will be crucial in overcoming financial and regulatory hurdles and ensuring the timely execution of large-scale projects. Expanding workforce training programs will help address labor shortages, equipping the sector with the necessary skills to support Ireland's long-term institutional construction ambitions.

Ireland Industrial Construction



Ireland's industrial construction sector is expanding, with high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, and renewable energy projects driving growth. Government-backed initiatives and foreign direct investment (FDI) incentives strengthen Ireland's position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing. However, rising material costs, regulatory complexities, and land acquisition hurdles delay project execution, necessitating more efficient approval processes and strategic policy interventions to maintain momentum.



To remain competitive, stakeholders must focus on automation, AI-driven industrial processes, and sustainable manufacturing practices. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will play a vital role in financing large-scale industrial zones, while continuous investment in vocational training and workforce development is essential to address skill shortages. As green industrial policies and digital infrastructure gain traction, adopting smart technologies and sustainable building solutions will ensure long-term cost efficiency and sectoral resilience.

Ireland Infrastructure Construction



Ireland's infrastructure construction sector is positioned for growth, with government-backed investments in transport, energy, and housing projects driving expansion. Despite the contraction, the sector is expected to recover. However, high construction costs, regulatory delays, and a lack of streamlined planning processes continue to hinder progress. Addressing these issues through policy reforms and increased development financing will be crucial for sustained sectoral growth.

To maximize opportunities, stakeholders should adopt modern construction methods that enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will be vital in funding and executing sustainable infrastructure projects, particularly green energy and smart urban developments. Additionally, expanding vocational training programs to bridge labor shortages and improve workforce capacity will be key to ensuring that Ireland's infrastructure sector remains resilient, competitive, and aligned with long-term national development goals.

Report Scope: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029 in Ireland



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Ireland Economic Indicators



Ireland Top Cities Construction Data

Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Ireland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Ireland Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Ireland Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Ireland Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

