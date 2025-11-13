SiteOne Landscape Supply Partners With Goodway Group To Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group announced today it has been selected by SiteOne Landscape Supply, the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, as its paid media strategy partner.

SiteOne, at a pivotal point in its evolution, is focused on accelerating growth among professional customers across categories such as hardscapes, agronomics, nursery, irrigation, and lighting. The company sought a partner who could go beyond tactical media buying to architect measurable business outcomes — from brand awareness to revenue growth.

Goodway's engagement begins with a strategic onboarding and planning phase to establish the foundation for a full-funnel, measurement-driven media program. Goodway Group will unify media, data, and creative into a road map designed to simplify the customer journey, win loyalty, and expand SiteOne's footprint.

"SiteOne has an ambitious vision for growth," said Paul Frampton-Calero, CEO of Goodway Group. "We're excited to help modernize its media strategy, connecting every investment to measurable outcomes and building scalable pathways for B2B audiences.”

Goodway's work will span competitive market analysis, budget scenario modeling, and measurement design to ensure SiteOne's media investments deliver against growth priorities. By putting the customer experience and business impact at the center, the agency is positioned to help SiteOne not only reach audiences but also convert them into lasting relationships.

“This partnership represents a milestone in our marketing sophistication journey,” said Erin Edstrom, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at SiteOne. “We were looking for more than a media buyer — we wanted a partner who could align with our vision, challenge our thinking, and create measurable impact. Goodway Group demonstrated that from the start. Its approach to uncovering consumer insights, passion for accountability, and customer-first approach were clear differentiators for us. We have confidence that together we can build and strengthen relationships with our customers.”

This partnership underscores Goodway's role as a challenger agency for brands that want to transform their media investments into engines of measurable business growth.

About SiteOne

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only full product line national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has an established presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/



About Goodway Group