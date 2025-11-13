Inter&Co Reports Record 3Q25 Results, Driven by 30% Credit Expansion and 39% Net Income Growth

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 41 million customers, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2025.

3Q25 Highlights:

Inter printed another quarter of outstanding growth across all key metrics, while maintaining its disciplined approach to sustainable profitability.

Client Growth: Added a record 1.2 million new active clients in the quarter, bringing the total active client base to 24 million, a testament to the platform's compelling value proposition.

Added a record 1.2 million new active clients in the quarter, bringing the total active client base to 24 million, a testament to the platform's compelling value proposition. Net Income: Reached R$336 million (US$63.2 million 1 ), representing 39% year-over-year growth, successfully balancing investments in growth with operational efficiency.

Reached R$336 million (US$63.2 million ), representing 39% year-over-year growth, successfully balancing investments in growth with operational efficiency. Credit Expansion: The credit portfolio expanded 30% YoY, triple the Brazilian market's growth rate, driven by enhanced digital experiences and strategic products, such as Private Payroll.

The credit portfolio expanded 30% YoY, triple the Brazilian market's growth rate, driven by enhanced digital experiences and strategic products, such as Private Payroll. Asset Quality: Maintained stable NPL ratios despite deteriorating market conditions, validating the company's robust, data-driven approach to risk management.

João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:

"Ten years after launching the first digital banking account in Brazil, we have built an ecosystem that consistently delivers value to our customers, drives outstanding growth, and reflects our disciplined approach to sustainable profitability.”

He highlighted that: “We are celebrating our journey and designing our future. We have a clear pathway toward achieving 60 million clients, a 30% efficiency ratio, and 30% ROE. These long-term targets underscore the scalability of our platform and the quality of our execution.”

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, added:

"Our total credit portfolio continues to grow at an outstanding pace, three times faster than the market, which is a testament to our superior digital execution. This momentum is driven by the scalability and client-centricity of our 'Inter by Design' approach, and the success of our private payroll offering, demonstrating our ability to rapidly innovate and capture market share."

Riccio concluded: “Our disciplined execution allows us to balance strategic investments with cost control, which is reflected in our consistent improvement in profitability. Reaching 45.2% efficiency ratio and a 14.2% ROE, we achieved R$336 million (US$63.2 million1) in net income as a result of our team's commitment to build sustainable, long-term value.”

Note 1: The company reports in BRL, and the figures have been converted to USD based on the PTAX on September 30, 2025. Source: Banco Central do Brasil.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 3Q2025 financial results on November 13th, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET (1 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials, can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 41 million consumers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world’s leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. Learn more at us.inter.co.

