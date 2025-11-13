GenoSafe strengthens its leadership in analytical expertise with the opening of new GMP-compliant laboratories to support the advanced therapies sector

Évry-Courcouronnes, France, November 16th, 2025 - GenoSafe, the French Contract Research Organization (CRO) specialized in the characterization and evaluation of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), today inaugurates its new 1,200 m² laboratories at the Genopole biocluster in Évry-Courcouronnes, designed and equipped in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

These new facilities strengthen GenoSafe's ability to support its partners throughout the entire development cycle, from the laboratory to commercialization, while ensuring the highest standards for quality control, safety, and efficacy of medicines such as gene and cell therapy drugs, innovative vaccines, and DNA/RNA-based therapies.

Enhanced analytical capabilities to meet international standards

Thanks to these laboratories, GenoSafe can provide even more effective support to its partners - biotech companies, the pharmaceutical industry, laboratories, and institutions - in the design, validation, and execution of analytical methods required for the control and release of gene and cell therapy products. The new site also allows GenoSafe to expand its services into a broader range of advanced therapies, including therapeutic vaccines, RNA-based products, monoclonal antibodies, and other innovative therapies. Recruitment will be initiated in 2026 as the facilities become fully operational.

“These new laboratories reflect our ambition to provide a scientific and regulatory environment that meets the highest international standards for advanced therapy products. It marks a new milestone in GenoSafe’s growth and in the development of the French biotherapy ecosystem,” said Serge Braun, President of GenoSafe.

A French expertise with global reach

Founded in 2003 by Généthon and AFM-Téléthon, GenoSafe operates within Genopole, France’s leading biocluster dedicated to biotechnology and life sciences. The company supports every stage of innovative drug development, from preclinical studies to market authorization, across all analytical domains:

Preclinical and clinical studies

Quality control and release testing

Regulatory support and analytical validation (in compliance with GLP, GMP, GCP standards)





With around 50 employees and more than 70% of its business conducted internationally (including 40% in the United States), GenoSafe collaborates with clients in over 15 countries, has participated in over 90 preclinical and clinical studies, and contributed to major European projects such as CureCN, UshTher, Net4CGD, Target-AMD, and ARDAT.

At GenoSafe, we combine scientific excellence and agility to deliver tailor-made analytical solutions, designed and performed in our own laboratories. From biotech start-ups to global leaders, we guide each partner toward successful development,”

said Alain Lamproye, CEO of GenoSafe.

Strong roots within the Évry and Genopole ecosystem

The inauguration took place in the presence of Stéphane Beaudet, Mayor of Évry-Courcouronnes and President of Genopole, along with representatives from AFM-Telethon and Genethon, long-standing partners of the company.

“GenoSafe’s expansion is excellent news for Genopole and for the entire region. It confirms Évry-Courcouronnes’ leading role in health innovation and in the development of tomorrow’s therapies,” said Stéphane Beaudet, Mayor of Évry-Courcouronnes and President of Genopole.

About GenoSafe

GenoSafe is a French analytical CRO specialized in advanced therapy medicinal products, with recognized expertise in gene and cell therapies. The company provides analytical development, validation, and quality control testing services, all performed in compliance with international regulatory standards (GLP, GMP, GCP).

Founded in 2003 by Genethon and AFM-Telethon, GenoSafe supports innovative projects throughout all development phases and contributes to high-impact scientific and societal programs worldwide.

With a workforce of about 50, GenoSafe provides support to around 50 active clients worldwide each year.

