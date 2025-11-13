Silicon Motion to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

JPMorgan Global TMT Conference in Asia

Monday, November 17, 2025 (meetings only)

Island Shangri-La Hotel, Hong Kong, HK

Wells Fargo’s 9th Annual TMT Summit

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 (meetings only)

Terranea Resort - Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Morgan Stanley’s 24th Annual Asia Pacific Summit

Thursday, November 20, 2025 (meetings only)

Mandarin Oriental Singapore, SG

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Wednesday, December 3, 2025, 3:35 p.m. MT (webcast)

The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ

14th Annual Roth Deer Valley Event

Thursday- Friday, December 11 - December 12, 2025 (meetings only)

Montage Deer Valley, UT

When available, interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation on the Investor Relations section of Silicon Motion’s website at www.siliconmotion.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Investor Contact: Investor Contact: Tom Sepenzis Selina Hsieh Senior Director of IR & Strategy Investor Relations E-mail: tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com



