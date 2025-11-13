Roundtable CEO James Heckman to Host Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, November 20 Ahead of Merger with RYVYL

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roundtable (the “Company”) CEO James Heckman today announced that ahead of Roundtable’s expected merger with RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL), the Company will host a virtual Investor Event on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET to highlight for investors the key benefits of the proposed transaction.

The webinar will feature a presentation review by Heckman and members of the Roundtable senior management team, detailing the significant strategic and technological advantages of the merger. Among the topics to be discussed are Roundtable’s digital asset-powered liquidity pool, which provides a competitive advantage for its Web3 SaaS platform business, and how it differs from recent “crypto-treasury” mergers and SPAC transactions. Unlike those, Roundtable operates a fully funded enterprise-SaaS platform with no investor capital held in escrow.

The event will also explore Roundtable’s Web3 media platform for professional publishers and journalists, which generates revenue and reaches millions of monthly consumers through partnerships with Yahoo, TheStreet, and nearly 200 sports reporters, including the majority of Sports Illustrated’s top-performing team channels. Another key topic will be the Company’s decentralized payment system, powered by a DeFi media-liquidity pool designed to ensure total financial control and sovereignty for partners and journalists.

Additionally, management will outline how Roundtable leverages advanced blockchain features such as decentralized reporting, encrypted intellectual property and audience data storage, Web3-based content management, and automated syndication.

Interested parties can register for the virtual event to view the live presentation at Roundtable Investor Webinar. Attendees will be able to submit questions during the webinar that will be addressed during a Q&A session.

RYVYL and Roundtable Merger Details

A definitive agreement has been signed by the parties. Closing remains subject to shareholder approval and standard regulatory review. Upon closing of the merger:

James Heckman will become CEO

will become CEO Walton Comer will become Chairman, leading board of 7

will become Chairman, leading board of 7 Aly Madhavji will become CFO

will become CFO George Oliva will be Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Heckman

will be Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Heckman The company will change its name to RTB Digital, Inc. , doing business as “ Roundtable”

, doing business as “ Six directors will be appointed by RTB, and independent director Brett Moyer retained; all other incumbent directors of RYVYL will step down.

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Roundtable is a Web3, digital media SaaS platform company, providing white-label, full stack distribution, community, publishing and monetization for professional media brands, and professional journalists - fortified and powered by a Bitcoin liquidity pool integrated into the platform. RTB.io

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) operates a digital payment processing business enabling transactions around the globe. By leveraging electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL provides payment solutions for underserved markets. RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. www.ryvyl.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," “believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed merger between the Company and the target (the “Parties”), the expected closing of the proposed merger and the timing thereof and as adjusted descriptions of the post-transaction company and its operations, strategies and plans, including the management team and board of directors of the Company following the consummation of the merger (the “Combined Company”). There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These include: the risk that the Parties’ businesses will not be integrated successfully and the risk that cost savings, synergies and growth from the proposed merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that stockholders of the Company may not approve the issuance of new shares of Company common stock in the merger or that stockholders of the Company may not approve the merger; the risk that a condition to the closing of the merger may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the definitive agreement or that the closing of the merger might be delayed or may not occur at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; the risk that the parties do not receive regulatory or other approvals of the merger; the occurrence of any other event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement or changes to the transactions; the risk that changes in the Company’s capital structure and governance could have adverse effects on the market value of its securities; the ability of the Parties to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on the Parties’ operating results and business generally; the risk the merger could distract the respective managements of the Parties from ongoing business operations or cause the Parties to incur substantial costs; impacts on the Parties’ plans for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other corporations in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance and expected financial impacts of the merger; the risk that the Parties may be unable to reduce expenses or access financing or liquidity; the impact of any economic downturn; the risk of changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices; and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and those risk factors discussed in documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC that are or will be available on the Company’s website at www.ryvyl.com and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

RYVYL intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (as may be amended, the “Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of RYVYL connection with the proposed merger between RYVYL and RTB pursuant to the definitive merger agreement. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to stockholders of RYVYL as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed merger. STOCKHOLDERS OF RYVYL AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH RYVYL’S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF ITS STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE PROPOSED MERGER BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT RYVYL, RTB AND THE PROPOSED Merger . Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, once available, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to:

RYVYL IR Contact:

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

973-873-7686 ryvylinvestor@allianceadvisors.com

Roundtable PR Contact:

Mehab Qureshi, RTB Digital Inc.

+91 90289 77198, mehab@roundtable.io