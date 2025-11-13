247 Labs Unveils Advanced AI Suite to Drive Enterprise-Level Transformation and Efficiency

Toronto, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247 Labs, a premier Canadian firm specializing in custom software development and AI integration, today announced the launch of its comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This new offering is engineered to empower small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to modernize their operations, automate complex workflows, and unlock data-driven decision-making. With a decade of experience and over 1,500 successful projects, 247 Labs is extending its proven expertise to deliver enterprise-grade AI capabilities that drive significant ROI and a competitive advantage.



The new AI suite from 247 Labs features a range of powerful, customizable solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges faced by today’s business leaders. These solutions are built to seamlessly integrate with existing enterprise systems, ensuring a smooth transition to a more intelligent and automated operational model. The suite includes:

RFP AI : An intelligent proposal generator that automates the creation of tailored, compliant, and accurate responses to Requests for Proposal (RFPs). This powerful tool is designed to significantly reduce the sales cycle, improve win rates, and free up valuable resources to focus on strategic growth.

Rachel AI : A sophisticated, human-like AI agent that enhances customer interactions across all communication channels, including chat, email, and voice. Rachel AI provides 24/7, multilingual support, and integrates with leading CRM platforms to deliver personalized and efficient customer service.

247Employee AI: A versatile AI-powered assistant that automates repetitive administrative and operational tasks, such as data entry, scheduling, and internal communications. By handling these routine functions, 247Employee AI boosts workforce productivity, reduces operational costs, and allows employees to concentrate on high-value initiatives.

“Our mission is to provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape,” said a spokesperson for 247 Labs. “This new suite of AI solutions represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative and impactful technology. We are empowering SMEs to harness the power of AI to not only streamline their current operations but also to future-proof their businesses for the challenges of tomorrow.”



247 Labs’ AI solutions are built on a foundation of deep industry expertise and a commitment to security and compliance. The company’s 70+ team of experts works closely with each client to develop tailored solutions that address their unique needs and deliver measurable results. With a 98% customer satisfaction rate, 247 Labs has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage technology for growth and success.



In addition to these new AI products, 247 Labs continues to offer a full range of AI services, including predictive analytics, machine learning model development, natural language processing (NLP), and AI-powered cybersecurity. These services are designed to help businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of their data and transform their operations.



About 247 Labs



247 Labs is a leading software development and AI integration firm dedicated to helping businesses solve complex challenges through innovative digital solutions. With a proven track record of success and a commitment to client satisfaction, 247 Labs has become a trusted partner for enterprises across a wide range of industries. The company’s expertise in custom software development, mobile app development, and artificial intelligence has earned it numerous accolades, including recognition from Clutch as a Top B2B Software Company.



To learn more about 247 Labs and its new suite of AI solutions, visit https://247labs.com/industries/ai-capability/



