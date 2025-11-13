Pluri and Subsidiaries Earn Multiple Industry Honors, Named as Overall BioAgriculture Company of the Year

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (“Pluri” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a leading biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions through a collaborative network of ventures, today announced that the Company and its subsidiaries have received multiple awards recognizing excellence in innovation, scientific achievement, and industry leadership.

Pluri was named Overall BioAgriculture Company of the Year by the Biotech Breakthrough Awards last week, highlighting its pioneering work of applying cell therapy and derived technologies to agriculture and sustainable food systems. The award underscores Pluri’s progress in developing scalable cell-based solutions that extend biotechnology’s impact beyond human health into new market sectors.

Pluri’s subsidiaries also achieved other significant industry recognition:

Coffeesai Ltd., which advances eco-friendly and resource-efficient coffee production through cell-based cultivation in controlled indoor environments, received AgriNext ’s Excellence in Agriculture – Companies – Best Innovation in Sustainable Food Production award Last week, for its novel method of producing coffee through cell cultivation, addressing sustainability, climate risk, and supply chain volatility.

In addition, Israel’s Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services has selected Pluri as the winner of the 2024 Egalitarian Employment Award in the Large Company category. Pluri’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Yaky Yanay, is expected to accept the award from Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, at a ceremony next month in Jerusalem. The Company is also expecting to receive a government grant of 40,000 NIS along with the award. Pluri was also recently listed on Dun’s 100 list of Best HighTech Companies to work for in 2025.

These recognitions reinforce Pluri’s position as a biotechnology leader developing patented and validated, high-value technologies with the potential to transform multiple industries. The Company’s proprietary 3D cell expansion platform enables the development and manufacturing of cell-based products at commercial scale, serving as the foundation for partnerships and ventures in regenerative medicine, food and agtech.

“These awards reflect the strength and versatility of Pluri’s platform, as well as the market confidence in our strategy to apply cell-based innovation across multiple industries,” said Mr. Yanay. “We are proud that our subsidiaries are also being recognized for turning breakthrough science into scalable business solutions that address global challenges in agriculture and food security.”

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions. The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, aesthetics and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses Pluri’s expectation to receive the Israel’s Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services award and the government’s grant of 40,000 NIS, and its technologies’ potential to transform multiple industries. . These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of Pluri’s management only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in consumer preferences or aesthetics industry trends; Pluri or each of its subsidiaries may encounter delays or obstacles in the launch, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of its food/agtech products; regulatory hurdles in new markets; the efficacy or safety of cell-derived products may not meet expectations; shifts in strategic priorities by Pluri or its partners/collaborators, including these global food and agtech companies; challenges in marketing or brand alignment; intellectual property risks; unforeseen scientific or operational difficulties; inability to attract or retain key personnel; and competitive pressures that could impact market adoption or pricing. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

