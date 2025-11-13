Specialty Enzymes Market Size to Exceed USD 14.08 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty enzymes market size was valued at USD 6.20 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 6.73 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 14.08 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The demand for specialty enzymes is due to sustainability, as it fuels the development of the specialty enzymes industry. Industries like textiles, food, and cleaning are witnessing developed demand as both users and organizations give importance to biodegradable and eco-friendly options.

Key Highlights of the Specialty Enzymes Market

Speciality enzymes are specialized proteins that are greatly utilized across different sectors to generate particular biochemical reactions. Just like general enzymes, these are personalised for focused uses, which serve smoothness and accuracy.

They play an important role in sectors such as food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. As sectors include the urge for these accurate biological catalysts continues to develop, which is being driven by technological growth and rigid regulatory standards.

They are concluded from plants, micro-organisms, or animals and are crafted or chosen for specific functions. These enzymes are utilised where accuracy is important, such as breaking down specific carbohydrates, proteins, or fats in complicated mixtures.

Their particularness reduces unwanted side reactions that make the procedure smoother and environmentally friendly.

New Trends in the Specialty Enzymes Market

Biologics Production: Specialty enzymes are complicated in producing high-demand biologics , such as monoclonal antibodies , gene therapies, and vaccines. These are utilised to diagnose chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Specialty enzymes are complicated in producing high-demand , such as , gene therapies, and vaccines. These are utilised to diagnose chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Eco-friendly Procedure: As sectors find sustainable alterations, specialty enzymes are substituting toxic chemical catalysts. Enzymes serve to lower energy usage, increase biodegradability, reduce wattage, and assist producers in meeting environmental goals.

As sectors find sustainable alterations, specialty enzymes are substituting toxic chemical catalysts. Enzymes serve to lower energy usage, increase biodegradability, reduce wattage, and assist producers in meeting environmental goals. Clean-label Foods: In the food and beverages industry , enzymes are used to develop product texture, quality, and shelf life without the demand for synthetic chemicals. This is being driven by rigid user demand for clean-label and natural ingredients.

In the , enzymes are used to develop product texture, quality, and shelf life without the demand for synthetic chemicals. This is being driven by rigid user demand for clean-label and natural ingredients. Biocatalysis: Enzyme-based solutions are being used in a huge series of industrial processes, right from biofuel to plastic recycling. Research in procedures like the biocatalytic depolymerization is allowing the latest techniques to solve environmental issues.

Enzyme-based solutions are being used in a huge series of industrial processes, right from biofuel to plastic recycling. Research in procedures like the biocatalytic depolymerization is allowing the latest techniques to solve environmental issues. Rising Demand in Diagnostics: Enzymes are utilised in diagnostic tests, which include ELISA, and for analyzing clinically crucial substances like uric acid, glucose, and cholesterol. Growth in technology is making current technologies in molecular diagnostics, such as specialised kits for epigenetic studies.

Enzymes are utilised in diagnostic tests, which include ELISA, and for analyzing clinically crucial substances like uric acid, glucose, and cholesterol. Growth in technology is making current technologies in molecular diagnostics, such as specialised kits for epigenetic studies. Microorganism Sources Lead: Enzymes, which are derived from microorganisms like fungi and bacteria, are the most famous source because of their scalability and cost-effectiveness. Development in genetic engineering and fermentation is assisting in making highly pure and specific microbial enzymes for a wide range of uses.

Major Importers of the Specialty Enzymes Market

According to the global import data, the globe has officially imported the Specialty Enzyme during the period May 2024 to April 2025. These imports were being supplied by 51 exporters to around 55 global buyers, which has marked a growth rate of -26% as compared to the leading twelve months. During this time, in April 2025 alone, the globe imported 2 specialty enzyme shipments.

So, this has marked a year-on-year growth of 0% as compared to April 2024 and a 0% sequential growth from March 2025. The globe has officially imported most of its specialty enzymes from China, Italy, and Turkey.

Worldwide, the highest three importers of the Specialty Enzyme are Russia, Uzbekistan, and India. Uzbekistan has topped the world in Specialty Enzyme imports, with 90 shipments, followed by Russia with 54 shipments and India, which has taken the third position with 30 shipments.



Recent Developments in the Specialty Enzyme Market

In November 2024, a top innovative and integrated worldwide server of high-level materials named Ecovyst in specialty catalysts and services is delighted to reveal the launch of its AlphaCat advanced silica items that concentrate on allowing the advancements of biocatalysis. (Source: https://www.indianchemicalnews.com)

In October 2024, Biocatalysts Ltd, a top global manufacturer and developer of specialty enzymes, was very excited to disclose the launch of its current enzymatic solution crafted particularly for enhancing flavour profiles in enzyme-modified dairy ingredients. (Source: https://www.biocatalysts.com)

In October 2024, this day was best for Novo Nordisk Pharmatech as it launched the TrypsiNNex, which is a new recombinant enzyme in the company profile. This product shows the main part of any development method in the specialty enzymes industry for the pharmaceutical production. (Source: https://novonordiskpharmatech.com)

In March 2025, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics was delighted to reveal that its strong research-backed sports nutrition ingredient, named DigeSEB Sport, has gained the Non-GMO Project Verification.

How has AI impacted the Specialty Enzyme Market?

Artificial intelligence is accelerating enzyme development at an unprecedented pace, solving challenges that would take years of real-time effort using much slower, traditional methods. AI can dramatically improve the accuracy of protein design, enabling the creation of enzymes with previously impossible capabilities. Recent breakthroughs in enzyme synthesis are showing AI's transformative potential, with researchers creating AI systems capable of generating artificial enzymes from scratch. In laboratory tests, some of these enzymes performed as well as those found in nature, even when their artificially generated amino acid sequences diverged significantly from those of any known natural protein. The first functional AI-designed protein showed activity on par with that of natural enzymes, despite having only 69% identity to any known natural protein.

The machine learning-guided approach yielded a global optimum twice as often, with a 30% reduction in the number of variants tested compared to standard directed evolution approaches. This acceleration has the potential to unlock entirely new regions of enzyme possibility space that natural evolution never explored. Recent advancements in AI offer new opportunities to accelerate improvements in enzyme performance by enabling deeper insights into sequence, structure, and function. Transformer-based models, originally built for processing human language, are now being repurposed to interpret vast protein sequence datasets with remarkable success.

Type of Enzymes and Their Respective Functions

Enzyme Type Function Key Applications Industry Benefits Proteases Degrade proteins into peptides Dairy, baking, and meat processing Enhanced flavor, improved texture Amylases Break down starches into sugars Baking, brewing, starch processing Improved dough handling, enhanced fermentation Lipases Hydrolyse fats and oils Dairy, bakery, oil modification Flavor development, shelf life extension Lactase Converts lactose into simple sugars Lactose-free dairy products Improved digestibility, reduced sweetener needs



Specialty Enzymes Market Dynamics

Opportunity

Focused Manufacturing Wins the Specialty Enzyme Industry

Regular production often makes substantial waste. For instance, fermentation procedures frequently generate over 70% byproduct waste because of cell toxicity restrictions and cell biomass waste. Enzymatic systems turn this equation by transforming mainly a higher percentage of the inputs into the wanted product with less waste generation. High-level systems can receive approximately 100% transformation yields, and often above 90% yields, which is usually higher than the approximately 30% yields which is generally obtained with a fermentation-based procedure.

Enzymatic machines have been looked to align with or exceed chemical stems, such as well, like an innovative cutting-edge nine-enzyme procedure for speciality drug manufacturing, which approximately yields as compared to the original chemical procedure.

Challenge

Complexions Lead the Speciality Enzyme Issues

Speciality enzymes experience main challenges like initially developing around their intrinsic instability, complicated regulatory landscape, high manufacturing costs, and competition from alternative technologies. While development in biotechnology continues to improve its overall performance, these hurdles can hinder market acceptance and restrict the space of innovation.

Also, specialty enzymes are highly fragile to surrounding elements like pH, temperature, and storage conditions. Free enzymes can conveniently alloy, which leads to a loss of catalytic activity and inconsistent outcomes.

Specialty Enzymes Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Specialty Enzymes Market in 2024

A specialty enzyme industry is being driven by fast development in industries like diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages, too. The region is a stage of invention, with main players and rising biotechnology firms which has funded heavily in research and development to align with growing demand for sustainable bioprocessing and effectiveness too.

Countries such as India, China, and Japan are exponentially investing in pharmaceutical research and development and expanding their official biotechnology sectors. This makes a strong urge for high-performance enzymes that are used in drug synthesis, processing of biopharmaceuticals, and biocatalysis, too.

There is a move towards micro-organism-based enzymes, which is the main trend. The growth in genetic engineering and biotechnology enables more cost-effective, smooth, and scalable manufacturing of enzymes from microbial sources like fungi and bacteria.

The North America Region is Expected to be a Notable Region in the Foreseeable Period. The North America region is an achiever in the world specialty enzyme industry, which is being driven by a rigid pharmaceutical industry as the main Research and development funding and an encouragement for sustainable manufacturing. As the urge for environmentally friendly and high-performance biochemical catalysis grows, this industry is ready for constant development.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are the biggest drivers of the demand for specialty enzymes in North America. Enzymes are important for the manufacturing, drug development, and diagnostics that include gene therapies, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. The growing importance of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer further complements the demand for these specialized tools.

Specialty Enzymes Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.55% Market Size in 2025 USD 6.73 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7.31 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 14.08 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Specialty Enzymes Market Segmental Analysis

Type of Enzyme Analysis

The proteases segment dominated the market in 2024 as proteases run only on protein, as our stomach begins with the procedure with pepsin that breaks down the protein into minute peptides. These peptides are absorbed in any small intestine, in which pancreatic proteases, including chymotrypsin, trypsin, and elastase, break them down further. The outcome step includes the dipeptidase, carboxypeptidase, and aminopeptidase enzymes. These transform peptides into particular amino acids that the body can absorb. In nature, proteases are found in plants such as papaya and the pineapple (bromelian), in animals, and lastly in microbes too. Within the human body, protease is an enzyme that plays an important role in digestion and cellular processes. In Skincare, it is priced for its capability to usually act on the skin.

The polymerases and nucleases segment is predicted to rise fastest during the forecast period. T7 RNA polymerase is the most prevalently used enzyme for in vitro transcription. The NxGen T7 RNA Polymerase is a relevant and rigid enzyme that chooses the T7 promoter and the terminator series in the DNA design that has high specificity. The transcription process takes only a few hours, which is enough to supply nucleoside triphosphates.

On the other hand, RNase inhibitors such as RiboGuard protect against many common RNases. The riboguard does not interfere with the enzymes utilised to track the RNA and is less susceptible to oxidation than older RNase inhibitors.

Source/Origin Analysis

The microbial-derived segment has dominated the market in 2024 as the worldwide importance of the microbial-derived specialty enzymes industry is developing, as sectors move towards more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly procedures. The food and beverage industry, for example, depends on enzymes in order to develop manufacturing quality, shorten production timelines, and reduce waste, too. Additionally, the biotechnology sector is witnessing a demand for enzymes in drug development, the making of biofuels, and diagnostics, too.

The recombinant/genetically engineered enzymes segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Recombinant enzymes have become a foundation of current biotechnology that plays a crucial role in different medical, scientific, and industrial uses. At their basic level, recombinant enzymes are proteins that have been genetically engineered to have particular characteristics or relevant functions. This procedure includes manipulating the DNA series, which can encode the enzymes, which allows scientists to generate them in large quantities by using host organisms like yeast, bacteria, or mammalian cells.

Form Analysis

The liquid segment has dominated the market in 2024 as digestive enzyme syrup is a rigid supplement crafted to develop gut health by profiling the breakdown of food into necessary nutrients. Several people witness digestive problems like indigestion or bloating gas because of inadequate enzyme production. Regular consumption of these syrups not only develops nutrient absorption but also smoothly relieves the symptoms linked with digestion, which improves overall digestive wellness and comfort.

The immobilized enzymes segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. The growth of immobilised enzymes for the batch and continuous flow biocatalytic procedure has gained the main attention in recent years, which is being driven by the demand for sustainable and cost-effective manufacturing methods in the correct pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Enzyme immobilization not only allows the recycling of biocatalysts but also smooths downstream processing, which mainly reduces the cost and eco-friendly effect of biotransformations.

End-User Analysis

The food processing segment dominated the market in 2024 as the future of food manufacturing heavily depends on enzyme technology to align with developing user demands for healthier and more sustainable, and also cutting-edge food products. As research continues to develop, the latest enzyme use will further update the food sector, allowing producers to make products that were previously impossible or economically impractical.

From regular fermentation procedures to innovative biotechnology uses. Enzymes stay at the frontline of food discovery that drives quality, efficiency, and sustainability in current food production.

The bioenergy producer’s segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. The enzymatic procedure in bioethanol manufacturing serves a crucial step in transforming complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars. This enzymatic breakdown of biomass coordinates the fermentation procedure, where microorganisms convert these sugars into ethanol.

The utilization of any biofuel enzymes in the ethanol manufacturing journey develops efficiency, lowers energy usage, and enables the use of a wide range of raw materials, which contributes mainly to the viability and sustainability of ethanol as a renewable source.

Top Companies in the Specialty Enzymes Market





Novozymes

DSM

DuPont

BASF

Amano Enzyme Inc.

AB Enzymes

Kerry Group

Chr. Hansen

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Enzyme Innovation

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

Evonik Industries AG

Kemin Industries

Genencor

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances

Novus International, Inc.

Union Biotech Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd.

Dyadic International plc

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of Enzyme

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Oxidoreductases (e.g., peroxidases, laccases, dehydrogenases)

Transferases (e.g., transglutaminases, aminotransferases)

Hydrolases other than above (e.g., phosphatases, esterases)

Other specialty enzyme classes (e.g., isomerases, lyases)

By Source

Microbial-derived (bacteria, fungi)

Plant-derived

Animal-derived

Recombinant / genetically engineered enzymes

By Form

Liquid enzyme preparations

Dry powder / granule enzyme products

Encapsulated / immobilized enzymes



By End-User Industry

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Food processing companies

Bioenergy producers

Feed manufacturers

Chemical & allied industries

Detergent manufacturers

Textile & leather manufacturers

Agricultural sector (agrochemical, crop science firms)

Environmental service providers

Research institutions & laboratories

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

