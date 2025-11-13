MJ88 Online Casino Nepal Announces Exciting New Name Change and Website Update

Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ88 Online Casino Nepal is thrilled to announce the launch of its new and vibrant online gaming and gambling platform.



Recently expanded from MJ88.cloud, the updated website continues its brand’s values of offering a safe, entertaining, and transparent gaming environment for all users, while introducing a catalogue of new features to join its diverse variety of casino games to deliver an unforgettable online experience.



“MJ88.cloud platform emerged as a reliable and well-established entity in the business of live casino, slots, poker, sports, lottery, and more,” said a spokesperson for MJ88 online casino Nepal. “As our metamorphosis takes place and MJ88 Casino becomes our new face, we still adhere to the same basic principles and even go further to ensure that your technological experience is unmatched. We are adopting cutting-edge technology, new features, and a broader array of options all in the cause of improving your user experience.”



MJ88 primarily targets the Nepalese market, offering local features to ensure a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. Designed with a mobile-first approach, 24/7 customer support is available in both English and Nepali, with the option to play for real money included. Seamless deposit and withdrawal are facilitated via eSewa, Khalti, and bank card options, all available to users.



Some of the highlights of the new MJ88 online casino Nepal include:



Extraordinary Game Selection: MJ88 offers a diverse range of games, including slots, live dealer experiences, table games, instant-win games, sports betting, and eSports. This vast array of games ensures that players of every kind, whether casual or hardcore gamers, find a game that suits their interests.



Mobile-First Interface: The iOS and Android apps, alongside the fully responsive browser-based platform of MJ88, provide seamless gameplay on smartphones, tablets, and desktops, allowing gaming to be enjoyed anywhere.



Top Security Measures: Player safety remains the utmost priority at MJ88. The platform utilises world-class SSL encryption, combined with certified Random Number Generators (RNGs) and periodic third-party charter testing, to provide a fair and transparent gaming environment.



Bonuses and Promotions: All promotions, from welcome bonuses to loyalty programs, have been carefully crafted to balance gameplay, bankroll, and winning chances, offering players the top online casino promotions.



“MJ88 will continue to grow, with the promise to go beyond borders, broadcast local content, expand our promotional rewards, and stay at the forefront of the latest trends. Therefore, we are not only asking you to join us on this exciting journey; let us create a community together that is highly active, enjoyable, and trust-based in the world of gaming,” added the spokesperson for the platform.



MJ88 invites individuals to visit its new website or mobile casino app in Nepal today.



About MJ88 Online Gambling Nepal



MJ88 Casino Nepal is a new and vibrant online gaming and gambling platform that has been expanded from the renowned casino brand MJ88.cloud. With a focus on fairness, integrity, and innovation, MJ88 offers the Nepalese market a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.



More Information



To learn more about MJ88 and the launch of its new and vibrant online gaming and gambling platform, please visit the website at https://mj88casino.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/mj88-online-casino-nepal-announces-exciting-new-name-change-and-website-update/