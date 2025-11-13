The Holidays Just Got Easier with Club Kitchen: Vancouver’s One-Stop Solution for Effortless Group Dining

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays just got easier with Club Kitchen, an innovative new way to enjoy your favourite meals from multiple restaurants all in one convenient order. Providing the perfect meal for multiple people can be a major chore, and considering many different preferences and opinions can make hosting a daunting task. That is why Club Kitchen’s innovative approach to take out dining shines as a stand-alone option for the festive months as friends and family come together to celebrate.



Perfect for group gatherings, office celebrations, and holiday parties, Club Kitchen’s unique multi-restaurant ordering brings together diverse cuisines under one roof, letting everyone enjoy what they love without the hassle of multiple orders or deliveries. Club Kitchen lets customers choose from any of these excellent speciality selections:

Tree Organic Coffee

Pearl Castle

Hello Nori

Indi Co.

Thai Away Home

Betty’s Burgers

Hui Lau Shan

El Compadre





Food lovers, rejoice — enjoy free delivery within an 8km radius of Club Kitchen’s Yaletown location at 988 Expo Blvd on any of these delicious offerings. Delivery service extends to a variety of nearby neighbourhoods, including Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, UBC, and North Vancouver.

A Feast for Every Gathering: Effortless Hosting at Home



Whether it’s a cozy night in with family or a festive dinner party, Club Kitchen makes it simple to cater to everyone’s tastes without the stress of cooking or coordinating multiple deliveries. Choose dishes from Vancouver’s top local favourites—from the comforting Thai flavours of Thai Away Home to Hello Nori’s fresh sushi rolls and Betty’s Burgers’ signature classics—all available in one seamless order. With easy online ordering and quick pick up or delivery options, hosts can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the season with loved ones.



For Offices and Corporate Parties: Easy Group Orders for Every Team



Make office celebrations stress-free this holiday season with Club Kitchen’s streamlined group ordering system. Perfect for teams with diverse preferences and dietary needs, Club Kitchen brings together a variety of cuisines under one platform, ensuring every employee and team member can enjoy something they love. From Tree Organic Coffee’s decadent drinks and desserts to El Compadre’s authentic Mexican flavours, businesses can impress their teams with a meal that feels curated and festive—without the logistical headache.



For Potlucks and Holiday Celebrations: Share the Flavours of Vancouver



Potlucks and seasonal get-togethers just got an upgrade. With Club Kitchen, guests can easily contribute unique dishes from different local restaurants, creating a shared table that truly reflects Vancouver’s multicultural dining scene. Mix and match small bites from Hui Lau Shan’s popular Hong Kong-style desserts, Pearl Castle’s Taiwanese comfort dishes, and Indi Co.’s vibrant Indian cuisine. It’s a simple, delicious way to bring people together and celebrate the holidays with a taste of the city’s best.



About Club Kitchen



Club Kitchen is a Vancouver-based multi-restaurant food hub that simplifies group dining through innovative technology and partnerships with local eateries. Its platform allows customers to order from several restaurants at once, offering ultimate convenience, variety, and quality.

