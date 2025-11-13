Becklar Workforce Safety Launches Industry-First T-Satellite Capable Remote Worker Protection Solution

Ogden, Utah, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar Workforce Safety announced WorkerSafety Pro is now compatible with T-Satellite, making it the first Digital PPE™ solution to provide complete safety coverage for workers operating beyond cellular network reach. By leveraging T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink technology, the new capability ensures continuous safety monitoring and emergency response capabilities in remote locations including oil fields, forests, and offshore environments.

"Our mission is to protect workers everywhere," said Spencer Moore, Vice President at Becklar Workforce Safety. "T-Satellite together with WorkerSafety Pro makes that mission a reality for organizations whose workers operate in the most challenging and remote locations."

The solution provides complete coverage via satellite with automatic failover between cellular and satellite networks, feature parity across both connection types, and an integrated safety portal and dashboard for real-time assurance that employees are safe. Additional hardware is no longer required in order to use satellite connectivity. With WorkerSafety Pro’s satellite capability, the application is fully functional even in the most remote locations. This new technology provides protection for remote workers outside cellular range and gives safety managers the peace of mind they deserve.

Organizations can deploy the solution using T-Mobile Business Satellite service, compatible smart phones (iPhone 14+, Samsung Galaxy S24, or Pixel 9), and the WorkerSafety Pro app. Critical industries include remote home health care, state work, oil and gas, utilities, forestry, maritime operations, and emergency response teams benefit from enhanced protection in remote work environments.





About Becklar Workforce Safety

