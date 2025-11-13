CleanCounts Affirms Commitment to Nuclear in Energy Tracking

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCounts, North America’s largest and most advanced clean energy registry, today affirmed its commitment to track Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) for nuclear energy. Approaching its twentieth year of operation and having recently issued its two billionth EAC for clean energy, CleanCounts continues to set the standard for transparent, technology-neutral tracking of zero-carbon generation. This commitment ensures that nuclear generation—one of the nation’s most reliable, zero-carbon power sources—can be tracked, transacted, and verified with the same integrity and transparency as renewable energy certificates (RECs).

The move comes amid renewed momentum for nuclear energy’s role in decarbonizing the grid, underscored by Google’s recent 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NextEra Energy to restart the Duane Arnold Energy Center (600 MW) in Iowa starting in 2029, Meta’s signing a 20-year PPA with Constellation for the entire output of the Clinton Clean Energy Center (1,121 MW) in Illinois starting in 2027, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s extension of operations for Vistra’s Perry Nuclear Plant (1,268 MW), and the Province of Ontario’s approval of Ontario Power Generation’s plan to begin construction on the first of four small modular reactors.

“Being responsive to the needs of customers, regulators, and stakeholders is our top priority,” said James Critchfield, Head of Registry and Market Integrity at CleanCounts. “With nuclear energy reemerging as a cornerstone of round-the-clock clean power, we’re ensuring that nuclear attributes can be tracked—and trusted—with the same rigor and integrity as renewables like wind, solar, and hydro.”

CleanCounts began issuing EACs for nuclear generation in 2023 and is able to provide nuclear generation tracking and certificate issuance in all 28 U.S. states that have nuclear power facilities. Additionally, CleanCounts issues EACs for a majority nuclear power plants in Canada.

“CleanCounts has long recognized that every zero-carbon megawatt hour matters,” said Benjamin Gerber, CEO of CleanCounts. “From wind and solar to emerging sources like advanced firm nuclear, CleanCounts provides the infrastructure to track, retire, and verify energy attributes at the level of precision that regulators and our customers—and the climate—demand.”

CleanCounts’ tracking functionality enables market participants—including utilities, corporations, and brokers—to integrate qualifying nuclear procurement and EACs directly into both annual and more granular clean energy accounting frameworks. This aligns with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s newly opened consultations on updates to Scope 2 guidance and a new consequential electricity emissions metric, open for public input through Dec. 19, 2025.

In 2017, CleanCounts began tracking and issuing Renewable Thermal Certificates (RTCs), a market mechanism similar to RECs (electricity) that verifies the generation and use of dekatherms of renewable thermal energy. CleanCounts issues RTCs for various fuel sources, including clean hydrogen, renewable natural gas (RNG/biomethane), and biogas. Using rigorously validated carbon intensity pathways and models, CleanCounts allows users to tailor and verify their RTC claims.

About CleanCounts

CleanCounts, formerly known as MRETS, is North America’s most expansive clean energy registry and a trusted gateway to environmental markets. As a nonprofit organization, CleanCounts empowers energy consumers across the energy ecosystem to track, trade and validate clean energy production and consumption with confidence and transparency. As a software-based registry platform, CleanCounts’ cross-function teams have a combined 510 years of software experience and 117 years of clean energy registry-specific experience.