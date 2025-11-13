The Rumphius Foundation Awards 2025 Grants

Boston, MA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rumphius Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening community, promoting education and protecting the environment, is proud to announce its 2025 grant recipients: The New Generation Youth Program for Haitians in Boston, The National Giving Alliance, Kellan’s Legacy of Love and The Tree of Life Center. These four organizations embody the foundation’s mission to make the world a more beautiful and compassionate place through service, education and care for others.

“Our world feels increasingly divided, yet our shared humanity remains the bridge that brings us together,” said Rumphius Foundation Director Candace Schuller. “This year, we chose to focus on organizations that strengthen compassion and connection through empathy and action - from supporting Haitian youth finding their footing in a new country, to fostering confidence and educational success through new clothing, comforting families facing critical illness and empowering young fathers to nurture stronger families. Even small acts of kindness can heal divides and strengthen the bonds that hold us together.”

Supporting Haitian Youth in Boston

The New Generation Youth Program assists Haitian families who fled their homeland seeking safety and a better life in Boston, Massachusetts. The Rumphius Foundation’s grant focuses on at-risk youth ages 12–20 who face food insecurity, language barriers and academic and emotional challenges as they adjust to a new community. The foundation’s support will help ensure stability, nourishment and hope for these young newcomers.

Clothing Confidence & Educational Success

The National Giving Alliance (NGA) of Philadelphia received funding for its Clothes for Kids Fresh Start initiative, which provides brand-new clothing and essentials to children and families in need. Unlike many organizations that distribute used clothing, NGA’s model ensures every child receives new garments chosen by them to boost confidence, improve attendance and encourage academic success. Research shows that students with new clothes are 70% more likely to attend school regularly, while appearance-related insecurity can result in up to a month of lost classroom time annually. The Rumphius Foundation’s grant will supply clothing vouchers to 20 middle school students, allowing them to select attire that appeals to them and fosters a sense of pride and ownership.

Comfort & Compassion for Critically Ill Children

Based in Virginia, Kellan’s Legacy of Love provides personalized comfort packages and emotional support to children facing life-threatening illnesses and their families. Established in memory of Kellan, the 100% volunteer-run organization delivers care packages filled with toys, sensory items, blankets and gift cards to children and families experiencing long-term hospital stays, hospice care or the loss of a child. Each year, they distribute more than 2,000 toys to hospitalized children and offer grief resources to bereaved parents. The Rumphius Foundation’s grant will provide 100 custom comfort packages, spreading comfort and joy to families enduring unimaginable challenges, reflecting the foundation’s mission to make the world a more beautiful place through compassion and kindness in the face of hardship.



Empowering Fathers for Stronger Families

The Tree of Life Center in New Jersey was awarded a grant to support its Dad Doula Empowering Program, which prepares young fathers, particularly those aged 14–26, for active roles in childbirth and parenting. The program addresses a vital, but often overlooked aspect of family health: the father’s engagement. By teaching young dads about pregnancy, childbirth and caregiving, the initiative promotes stronger family bonds, improved maternal outcomes and better child development. The Rumphius Foundation’s support helps ensure these young fathers begin their parenting journey with knowledge, confidence and community.

The Rumphius Foundation awards grants to organizations that reflect its vision of a more compassionate and sustainable world. To learn more or to donate, please visit www.rumphiusfoundation.org.

About The Rumphius Foundation

Established in 2013 by the late Michael C. Schuller, The Rumphius Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to communities and educators to strengthen the future of our youth and the environment. Named after the children’s book Miss Rumphius by Barbara Cooney, in which the central character seeks to make the world a little more beautiful, the women-led foundation provides grants to non-profit projects that promote community, education and sustainability. Through these projects, the foundation strives to remind the next generation to leave the world more beautiful than they found it. For more information on The Rumphius Foundation, please visit www.rumphiusfoundation.org.