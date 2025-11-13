MindRight Health Launches Direct-to-Consumer, Text-Based Mental Health Coaching Model

Newark, New Jersey, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindRight Health, the venture-backed mental health company delivering human-centered, text-based coaching, is proud to announce the launch of its direct-to-consumer model. The new non-clinical offering removes referrals and insurance barriers so anyone can access culturally affirming emotional support directly from their phone, with quick onboarding and flexible engagement.

Built with and for BIPOC communities facing persistent cost, coverage, cultural mismatch, and access gaps, MindRight pairs members with trained community coaches who reflect the communities they serve. Members text with a dedicated human coach for support with stress, identity, life transitions, and daily challenges, on their schedule. This radically accessible approach makes emotional wellness feel like a lifestyle and a shared practice, not just another clinical app.

“MindRight Health is community care in action,” said Ashley Edwards, Founder and CEO of MindRight Health. “By building a consumer brand rooted in healing equity, we’re showing that wellness belongs to everyone, not just those who can navigate complex healthcare systems or afford traditional mental healthcare. We are creating mental health support designed by our communities, for our communities.”

Proven engagement and impact:

Fewer than 1% of members drop off after their first coaching session. Traditional care reports 50% to 64% early drop-off among African American and Latinx clients.

Members can access up to seven days a week of text-based coaching, offering more frequent touchpoints than a typical single weekly session.

MindRight has facilitated more than two million supportive text messages. Some members have engaged nearly daily for more than six years, receiving continuity through milestones such as high school, college, and starting families.

Members join in minutes by sharing goals and preferences, get paired with a trained community coach for culturally attuned, strengths-based support, and text at their own pace. Coaches respond consistently throughout the week with guidance, reflections, and check-ins, helping members build long-term resilience through personalized tools and ongoing, relationship-based care. With every conversation, MindRight is cultivating a movement for collective care that prioritizes equity, joy, and community strength.

MindRight’s direct-to-consumer memberships are available now nationwide. Monthly memberships are priced at roughly half the cost of a single therapy session, starting at $50 per month. Members only pay for the texts they send, while texts from MindRight coaches remain free*.

*Standard messaging rates from your mobile carrier may apply.

To learn more, please visit mindright.io or follow @mindright_io. High-resolution imagery, brand assets, company background materials, and interview opportunities with Founder & CEO Ashley Edwards are available upon request.

Contact:

Camryn Carlson

Six One Agency

camryn@six-one.com

About MindRight Health

MindRight Health is a text-based mental health coaching platform that expands access to culturally affirming, human-centered emotional support. By pairing members with trained community coaches and prioritizing ongoing relationship-based care, MindRight helps people navigate stress, identity, and life transitions with empathy and consistency. MindRight has exchanged more than 2 million messages with members across the United States. MindRight provides non-clinical emotional support and can complement therapy and other clinical services. It is not a substitute for clinical treatment or emergency care. Learn more at mindrighthealth.com.





Attachment