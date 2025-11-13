Nortech Systems Reports Third Quarter Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Q3 Highlights:

 Net sales of $30.5 million in Q3 2025 vs. $31.4 million in Q3 2024
 Net loss of $(146) thousand, or $(0.05) per basic share in Q3 2025 vs. $(739) thousand, or $(0.27) per basic share in Q3 2024
 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $1.3 million in Q3 2025 vs. $0.1 million in Q3 2024
 90-day backlog of $31.3 million as of September 30, 2025 vs. $29.6 million as of September 30, 2024
   

Management Commentary

“Nortech’s third quarter results reflect continued evidence our restructuring efforts combined with cost discipline are paying off. A planned positive shift from first builds to recurring production across programs transferred between our plants is due to increased manufacturing efficiencies. I am very proud of the entire team’s execution and focus to achieve our goals,” said President & CEO, Jay D. Miller.

“Further, we recently completed a significant regulatory milestone with our Monterrey, Mexico facility achieving AS9100:D certification.” Miller added, “This certification underscores Nortech’s capability to deliver complex, high-reliability products for demanding applications, enhancing our service offerings to both current and prospective clients in the aerospace and industrial markets. This achievement further supports our viewpoint that we are well positioned to continue to leverage our operational performance in the current nearshoring landscape with our North American and Asian footprint,” Miller said.

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the third quarter 2025 (“Q3 2025”) financial results to the same quarter in 2024 (“Q3 2024”) as well as the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 (“YTD 2025”) with the same period in 2024 (“YTD 2024”).

($ in thousands) Q3 2025  Q3 2024  % Change  YTD 2025  YTD 2024  % Change 
Net sales $30,482  $31,407   (2.9)% $88,052  $99,513   (11.5)%
Gross profit $5,025  $3,835   31.0% $12,940  $13,900   (6.9)%
Operating expenses $4,080  $4,302   (5.2)% $12,866  $12,868   0.0%
Net (loss) income $(146) $(739)  80.2% $(1,149) $183   (727.9)%
EBITDA $1,253  $(33)  3,897% $1,060  $2,432   (56.4)%
Adjusted EBITDA $1,253  $143   776.2% $1,326  $2,699   (50.9)%
                         

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 13, to discuss the Company’s 2025 third quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 107099. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/52858.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding future financial results, our ability to generate positive EBITDA, increased plant utilization, growth of our backlog, gaining approval of customers relating to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility, improving logistics, nearshoring as a strategic advantage Mexico holds in today’s tariff environment, effect of our intellectual property on financial performance, financial impact of shifting production focus from copper to fiber over time, effects of restructuring and consolidating manufacturing facilities, sustained long-term health and growth, and optimism about customer pipeline. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company’s products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions including changing tariff environment; (9) the Company’s ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality; (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; (11) challenges with customers with respect to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility or (12) financing cost increases and continued availability. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of restructuring and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net sales or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

  THREE MONTHS ENDED  NINE MONTHS ENDED 
  SEPTEMBER 30,  SEPTEMBER 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Net sales $30,482  $31,407  $88,052  $99,513 
Cost of goods sold  25,457   27,572   75,112   85,613 
Gross profit  5,025   3,835   12,940   13,900 
Operating expenses:                
Selling  1,221   891   3,609   2,605 
General and administrative  2,593   2,951   8,097   9,103 
Research and development  266   284   894   893 
Restructuring charges  -   176   266   267 
Total operating expenses  4,080   4,302   12,866   12,868 
Income (loss) from operations  945   (467)  74   1,032 
Other expense:                
Interest expense  (273)  (216)  (744)  (548)
Income (loss) before income taxes  672   (683)  (670)  484 
Income tax expense  818   56   479   301 
Net (loss) income $(146) $(739) $(1,149) $183 
                 
Net (loss) income per common share:                
Basic (in dollars per share) $(0.05) $(0.27) $(0.41) $0.07 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares)  2,785,541   2,760,438   2,773,401   2,754,389 
Diluted (in dollars per share) $(0.05) $(0.27) $(0.41) $0.06 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares)  2,785,541   2,760,438   2,773,401   2,931,343 
                 
Other comprehensive (loss) income                
Foreign currency translation  (21)  223   109   (135)
Comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $(167) $(516) $(1,040) $48 


NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

  SEPTEMBER 30, 2025  DECEMBER 31, 2024 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $1,271  $916 
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $186 and $196, respectively  18,810   14,875 
Inventories, net  18,425   21,638 
Contract assets  15,328   13,792 
Prepaid assets and other assets  5,372   4,094 
Total current assets  59,206   55,315 
Property and equipment, net  5,322   6,232 
Operating lease assets, net  7,306   8,139 
Deferred tax assets  2,763   2,575 
Other intangible assets, net  160   174 
Total assets $74,757  $72,435 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
 Line of credit $12,030  $- 
Accounts payable  11,678   11,582 
Accrued payroll and commissions  2,402   1,841 
Customer deposits  4,716   5,140 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  1,319   1,175 
Current portion of finance lease obligations  239   143 
Notes payable  -   344 
Other accrued liabilities  1,221   1,203 
Total current liabilities  33,605   21,428 
Long-term liabilities:        
Long-term line of credit  -   8,634 
Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion  6,795   7,773 
Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion  713   311 
Other long-term liabilities  287   284 
Total long-term liabilities  7,795   17,002 
Total liabilities  41,400   38,430 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding  250   250 
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,786,134 and 2,760,793 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  28   28 
Additional paid-in capital  17,721   17,329 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (868)  (977)
Retained earnings  16,226   17,375 
Total shareholders’ equity  33,357   34,005 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $74,757  $72,435 


NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)

  NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 
  2025  2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net (loss) income $(1,149) $183 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  986   1,400 
Compensation on stock-based awards  369   334 
Deferred income taxes  (189)  - 
Change in accounts receivable allowance  (10)  (72)
Change in inventory reserves  346   194 
Other, net  -   9 
Changes in current operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (3,875)  2,727 
Inventories  2,823   (922)
Contract assets  (1,536)  (577)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,244)  (2,888)
Accounts payable  165   (3,609)
Accrued payroll and commissions  555   (1,198)
Customer deposits  (424)  1,195 
Other accrued liabilities  318   181 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,865)  (3,043)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  504   9 
Purchases of equipment  (517)  (980)
Net cash used in investing activities  (13)  (971)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from line of credit  76,215   99,888 
Payments to line of credit  (72,880)  (96,185)
Proceeds from financing leases  -   198 
Principal payments on financing leases  (140)  (304)
Share repurchases  -   (67)
Stock option exercises  23   31 
Net cash provided by financing activities  3,218   3,561 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  15   17 
         
Net change in cash  355   (436)
Cash - beginning of period  916   1,675 
Cash - end of period $1,271  $1,239 


RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

  THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,		  NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
($ in thousands)                
Net (loss) income $(146) $(739) $(1,149) $183 
Interest  273   216   744   548 
Taxes  818   56   479   301 
Depreciation  303   430   972   1,316 
Amortization  5   4   14   84 
EBITDA  1,253   (33)  1,060   2,432 
Restructuring charges  -   176   266   267 
ADJUSTED EBITDA $1,253  $143  $1,326  $2,699 


There were no material adjustments to EBITDA in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Adjustment to EBITDA in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes ($ in thousands):

 During the first quarter of 2025, we incurred $235 of severance charges for a February 2025 reduction in force to align staffing to our forecasted net sales and $31 of expenses related to our closed Blue Earth facility, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.
   

Adjustment to EBITDA in 2024 includes ($ in thousands):

 In connection with the Blue Earth facility closure, we accrued $176 and $267 of retention bonus and other expenses in the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.


($ in millions) Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) Ended in Quarter 
  Q3 2022  Q4 2022  Q1 2023  Q2 2023  Q3 2023  Q4 2023  Q1 2024  Q2 2024  Q3 2024  Q4 2024  Q1 2025  Q2 2025  Q3 2025 
Net Sales $132.0  $134.1  $138.3  $140.8  $138.9  $139.3  $138.7  $137.5  $135.6  $128.1  $120.8  $117.6  $116.7 
                                                     
Gross Profit $ - Adjusted  18.1   20.5   21.9   22.4   21.4   23.1   23.1   22.2   20.7   16.7   14.4   14.6   15.8 
Gross Margin % - Adjusted  13,7%  15.3%  15.8%  15.9%  15.4%  16.6%  16.6%  16.1%  14.9%  13.1%  11.9%  12.4%  13.5%
                                                     
EBITDA - Adjusted $4.2  $5.8  $6.7  $6.8  $6.0  $8.0  $8.1  $7.3  $5.9  $2.1  $(0.5) $(0.4) $0.7 
                                                     

Contact

Andrew D. C. LaFrence
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance
alafrence@nortechsys.com
952-345-2243


