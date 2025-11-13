Nortech Systems Reports Third Quarter Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Q3 Highlights:

● Net sales of $30.5 million in Q3 2025 vs. $31.4 million in Q3 2024 ● Net loss of $(146) thousand, or $(0.05) per basic share in Q3 2025 vs. $(739) thousand, or $(0.27) per basic share in Q3 2024 ● Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $1.3 million in Q3 2025 vs. $0.1 million in Q3 2024 ● 90-day backlog of $31.3 million as of September 30, 2025 vs. $29.6 million as of September 30, 2024

Management Commentary

“Nortech’s third quarter results reflect continued evidence our restructuring efforts combined with cost discipline are paying off. A planned positive shift from first builds to recurring production across programs transferred between our plants is due to increased manufacturing efficiencies. I am very proud of the entire team’s execution and focus to achieve our goals,” said President & CEO, Jay D. Miller.

“Further, we recently completed a significant regulatory milestone with our Monterrey, Mexico facility achieving AS9100:D certification.” Miller added, “This certification underscores Nortech’s capability to deliver complex, high-reliability products for demanding applications, enhancing our service offerings to both current and prospective clients in the aerospace and industrial markets. This achievement further supports our viewpoint that we are well positioned to continue to leverage our operational performance in the current nearshoring landscape with our North American and Asian footprint,” Miller said.

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the third quarter 2025 (“Q3 2025”) financial results to the same quarter in 2024 (“Q3 2024”) as well as the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 (“YTD 2025”) with the same period in 2024 (“YTD 2024”).

($ in thousands) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Change Net sales $ 30,482 $ 31,407 (2.9 )% $ 88,052 $ 99,513 (11.5 )% Gross profit $ 5,025 $ 3,835 31.0 % $ 12,940 $ 13,900 (6.9 )% Operating expenses $ 4,080 $ 4,302 (5.2 )% $ 12,866 $ 12,868 0.0 % Net (loss) income $ (146 ) $ (739 ) 80.2 % $ (1,149 ) $ 183 (727.9 )% EBITDA $ 1,253 $ (33 ) 3,897 % $ 1,060 $ 2,432 (56.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,253 $ 143 776.2 % $ 1,326 $ 2,699 (50.9 )%

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 13, to discuss the Company’s 2025 third quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 107099. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/52858.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding future financial results, our ability to generate positive EBITDA, increased plant utilization, growth of our backlog, gaining approval of customers relating to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility, improving logistics, nearshoring as a strategic advantage Mexico holds in today’s tariff environment, effect of our intellectual property on financial performance, financial impact of shifting production focus from copper to fiber over time, effects of restructuring and consolidating manufacturing facilities, sustained long-term health and growth, and optimism about customer pipeline. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company’s products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions including changing tariff environment; (9) the Company’s ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality; (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; (11) challenges with customers with respect to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility or (12) financing cost increases and continued availability. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of restructuring and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net sales or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 30,482 $ 31,407 $ 88,052 $ 99,513 Cost of goods sold 25,457 27,572 75,112 85,613 Gross profit 5,025 3,835 12,940 13,900 Operating expenses: Selling 1,221 891 3,609 2,605 General and administrative 2,593 2,951 8,097 9,103 Research and development 266 284 894 893 Restructuring charges - 176 266 267 Total operating expenses 4,080 4,302 12,866 12,868 Income (loss) from operations 945 (467 ) 74 1,032 Other expense: Interest expense (273 ) (216 ) (744 ) (548 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 672 (683 ) (670 ) 484 Income tax expense 818 56 479 301 Net (loss) income $ (146 ) $ (739 ) $ (1,149 ) $ 183 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic (in dollars per share) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares) 2,785,541 2,760,438 2,773,401 2,754,389 Diluted (in dollars per share) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares) 2,785,541 2,760,438 2,773,401 2,931,343 Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation (21 ) 223 109 (135 ) Comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $ (167 ) $ (516 ) $ (1,040 ) $ 48



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,271 $ 916 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $186 and $196, respectively 18,810 14,875 Inventories, net 18,425 21,638 Contract assets 15,328 13,792 Prepaid assets and other assets 5,372 4,094 Total current assets 59,206 55,315 Property and equipment, net 5,322 6,232 Operating lease assets, net 7,306 8,139 Deferred tax assets 2,763 2,575 Other intangible assets, net 160 174 Total assets $ 74,757 $ 72,435 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 12,030 $ - Accounts payable 11,678 11,582 Accrued payroll and commissions 2,402 1,841 Customer deposits 4,716 5,140 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,319 1,175 Current portion of finance lease obligations 239 143 Notes payable - 344 Other accrued liabilities 1,221 1,203 Total current liabilities 33,605 21,428 Long-term liabilities: Long-term line of credit - 8,634 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 6,795 7,773 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 713 311 Other long-term liabilities 287 284 Total long-term liabilities 7,795 17,002 Total liabilities 41,400 38,430 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding 250 250 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,786,134 and 2,760,793 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 17,721 17,329 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (868 ) (977 ) Retained earnings 16,226 17,375 Total shareholders’ equity 33,357 34,005 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 74,757 $ 72,435



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (1,149 ) $ 183 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 986 1,400 Compensation on stock-based awards 369 334 Deferred income taxes (189 ) - Change in accounts receivable allowance (10 ) (72 ) Change in inventory reserves 346 194 Other, net - 9 Changes in current operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,875 ) 2,727 Inventories 2,823 (922 ) Contract assets (1,536 ) (577 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,244 ) (2,888 ) Accounts payable 165 (3,609 ) Accrued payroll and commissions 555 (1,198 ) Customer deposits (424 ) 1,195 Other accrued liabilities 318 181 Net cash used in operating activities (2,865 ) (3,043 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 504 9 Purchases of equipment (517 ) (980 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13 ) (971 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 76,215 99,888 Payments to line of credit (72,880 ) (96,185 ) Proceeds from financing leases - 198 Principal payments on financing leases (140 ) (304 ) Share repurchases - (67 ) Stock option exercises 23 31 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,218 3,561 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 15 17 Net change in cash 355 (436 ) Cash - beginning of period 916 1,675 Cash - end of period $ 1,271 $ 1,239



RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (146 ) $ (739 ) $ (1,149 ) $ 183 Interest 273 216 744 548 Taxes 818 56 479 301 Depreciation 303 430 972 1,316 Amortization 5 4 14 84 EBITDA 1,253 (33 ) 1,060 2,432 Restructuring charges - 176 266 267 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 1,253 $ 143 $ 1,326 $ 2,699



There were no material adjustments to EBITDA in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Adjustment to EBITDA in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes ($ in thousands):

● During the first quarter of 2025, we incurred $235 of severance charges for a February 2025 reduction in force to align staffing to our forecasted net sales and $31 of expenses related to our closed Blue Earth facility, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjustment to EBITDA in 2024 includes ($ in thousands):

● In connection with the Blue Earth facility closure, we accrued $176 and $267 of retention bonus and other expenses in the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.





($ in millions) Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) Ended in Quarter Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Net Sales $ 132.0 $ 134.1 $ 138.3 $ 140.8 $ 138.9 $ 139.3 $ 138.7 $ 137.5 $ 135.6 $ 128.1 $ 120.8 $ 117.6 $ 116.7 Gross Profit $ - Adjusted 18.1 20.5 21.9 22.4 21.4 23.1 23.1 22.2 20.7 16.7 14.4 14.6 15.8 Gross Margin % - Adjusted 13,7 % 15.3 % 15.8 % 15.9 % 15.4 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 16.1 % 14.9 % 13.1 % 11.9 % 12.4 % 13.5 % EBITDA - Adjusted $ 4.2 $ 5.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.0 $ 8.0 $ 8.1 $ 7.3 $ 5.9 $ 2.1 $ (0.5 ) $ (0.4 ) $ 0.7

Contact

Andrew D. C. LaFrence

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

alafrence@nortechsys.com

952-345-2243