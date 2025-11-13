2025 “Picturesque Zhejiang • Global Vision” Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang Produced Quality Audio-Visual Works Bringing New-Era Chinese Narratives to the World

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhejiang’s audiovisual productions are captivating audiences around the globe. Organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, and hosted by Zhejiang Huamai Network Technology Co., Ltd., this round of 2025 “Picturesque Zhejiang • Global Vision” Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang Produced Quality Audio-Visual Works is all a part of the ongoing efforts to vividly tell Zhejiang’s chapter of China’s story in the new era, while at the same time further expanding the international reach and influence of Chinese culture. A selection of acclaimed documentaries that capture Zhejiang’s distinctive charm and the spirit of the times are now being aired on major international media platforms. These include Hungary’s ATV, South Africa’s Soweto TV, Lebanon’s LBCI, and Italy’s Lombardia TV. Through these programs, Zhejiang is forging a “Cinematic Silk Road” that connects China and the rest of the world, encouraging mutual understanding and dialogue among civilizations.





2025 “Picturesque Zhejiang • Global Vision” Overseas Showcase Series of Zhejiang Produced Quality Audio-Visual Works

This systematic and large-scale cultural initiative features a curated selection of documentaries representing Zhejiang, including: The Grand Canal, Zhejiang-Beyond Horizons, Qiantang River Tides, Why Do We Live Here, A Gaze into the Song Dynasty Culture in Yinzhou, Beyond Craftsmen: Youth Guardians of Heritage series, as well as The White-eared Night Heron's Dance. With intellectual depth, artistic excellence, and high-caliber production, these documentaries are reaching tens of millions of viewers across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East—showcasing China’s regional image in a comprehensive and extraordinarily effective way.

The showcase has received an enthusiastic response and high praise from overseas. The CEO of ATV Tamas Kovac remarked after the airing: “These documentaries, with their exquisite cinematography and profound human perspectives, open a window for Central European audiences to better understand contemporary Zhejiang and China. We look forward to introducing more of such high-quality content in the future.”

The head of Soweto TV channel in South Africa Mandla Ncinitwa commented during the broadcast: “The development expertise and natural aesthetics shown in Zhejiang’s documentaries have deeply resonated with African audiences and provided a valuable inspiration for our own local productions.”

The program director of Lebanon’s TV channel LBCI highly praised the broadcasted Zhejiang documentary series, noting: “These documentaries combine intellectual depth with artistic appeal and therefore serve as a powerful vehicle for dialogue between Arab and Chinese civilizations. We are honored to be able to share them with viewers across the Arab world.”

Deeply touched, the General Director of Qatar documentary company Greenline production marked after previewing the series: “These documentaries meet world-class standards in narrative structure and visual presentation. Their portrayal of contemporary social development is both genuine and deeply human, offering an inspiring Eastern model for global documentary storytelling.”

Meanwhile, the managing director of Vibration studio Ashraf Hamed added: “With high quality content localization and precise distribution across multiple channels, the program has successfully reached target audiences throughout numerous countries and regions, demonstrating the strong international appeal of high-quality Chinese content.”

The showcase will soon be launched in Italy by the end of November on Lombardia TV; the TV channel is looking forward to broadcasting quality Zhejiang made documentary for the first time. Also stated by the director of Italian media company My Personal Violetta Spadea, “From the surging tides of the Qiantang River to stories about community governance, these films present Italian audiences with a vivid, authentic, and dynamic picture of Zhejiang, helping to foster a modern understanding between these two ancient civilizations.”

This overseas showcase marks a significant milestone in advancing the global journey of Zhejiang produced quality audio-visual works. Using film and television as the medium and culture as the soul, the initiative shares compelling stories of Zhejiang and China in the new era. It presents a real, multidimensional, and vibrant image of the province to the world, thereby significantly enhancing Zhejiang’s visibility and reputation in the field of global communication.

