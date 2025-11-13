SemiCab Launches New AI Logistics SaaS Platform to Transform the $450 Billion U.S. Full-Truckload Market

“Apex” Brings AI-Driven Freight Orchestration to US-Based 3PLs and Enterprise Shippers, Unlocking Billions in Potential Savings

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME), a leading AI technology company, today announced that SemiCab has launched “Apex”, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that brings SemiCab’s proven AI-driven collaborative logistics technology to 3PLs and multi-enterprise shippers in the United States.

Apex is built upon SemiCab’s flagship freight orchestration engine, which was first deployed with the National Digital Freight Exchange of India, and now being launched in the U.S. market. Built entirely as a cloud-native, artificial-intelligence system for freight, Apex helps operators move beyond modest incremental efficiency improvements to true AI-enabled orchestration and margin expansion. It augments and complements existing transportation management systems (TMS), enabling operators to predict, plan, and profit with precision and build more efficient, connected, and sustainable freight networks.

“The launch of Apex marks an exciting and strategic evolution in SemiCab’s go-to-market strategy,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm Holdings. “We’re now bringing to the U.S. the same proven AI optimization engine that powers our core customer base of Fortune 100 consumer-goods companies in India. These partners validated the technology—achieving double-digit cost savings, major efficiency gains, and millions of miles eliminated from their carbon footprint. Apex integrates seamlessly with existing transportation systems, delivers rapid ROI, and enables organizations to transform their logistics operations with minimal disruption. We see Apex as more than a product launch; it’s the next step in scaling our technology into the global freight markets, starting with the United States,” Atkinson added.

The Opportunity

According to Mordor Intelligence, a leading market research firm, the U.S. full-truckload market is valued at over $450 billion annually for 2025 and is expected to grow to $535 billion annually by 2030. Nearly $150 billion is expected to be lost to empty miles in 2025. In India, SemiCab’s orchestration technology reduced empty miles by more than 70 percent. In the United States, similar results would offer 3PLs and enterprise shippers potential savings of more than $100 billion each year while cutting emissions.

Redefining How Freight Networks Compete

Traditional TMS platforms optimize visible demand based upon what has previously occurred within the logistics network. Apex optimizes both visible and predicted demand across the entire freight ecosystem, completely redefining the efficiencies that can be achieved within a logistics network. Through Apex, 3PLs and enterprise shippers can:

Launch their own branded logistics OS, embedding SemiCab’s AI logic, dashboards, and APIs;

Create multi-party freight networks that reduce empty miles and unlock shared efficiencies;

Integrate seamlessly with existing TMS, WMS, and telematics systems through open APIs; and

Use predictive analytics and benchmarking to identify cost savings and improve yield per lane.

Strategic Outlook

For Algorhythm, the launch of Apex marks a shift from Managed Services growth to scalable, technology-focused, SaaS-driven expansion. Key benefits include:

Asset-light recurring revenues and high profit margins from platform licensing;

Accelerated market penetration through white-label partnerships; and

A growing data ecosystem that strengthens AI accuracy and customer value.



Pilot discussions are underway with select U.S. 3PLs and enterprise shippers, with a broader rollout planned for 2026.

“Our mission since day one has been to eliminate inefficiency from trucking logistics,” said Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab. “With Apex, we are enabling 3PLs and shippers to engineer their own collaborative networks. We have proven that our technology can turn inefficiency into profit and waste into advantage. Apex extends that power to every operator ready to lead by design.”

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

