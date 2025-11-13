Digital Ally Adds New In-Car Camera Solution EVO-CORE to its Ecosystem of Video Products

Lenexa, KS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)(the “Company”), a leading provider of video solutions which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and event security, is forging ahead with cutting-edge innovations and strong leadership aimed at reshaping the future of security and efficiency in video technology systems.

“Digital Ally has always focused on providing the most innovative and cutting-edge products on the market. We are especially excited to announce the EVO-CORE and showcase it in various trade shows”, said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding “We believe the great value and the advanced features of the EVO-CORE, such as Handsfree Voice Commands, License Plate Assistance, and Real-time Transcription, will be highly embraced and will prove to be invaluable for law enforcement.

Widely recognized for its excellence in developing and manufacturing scalable video solutions, Digital Ally continues to set the industry benchmark with cost-effective yet feature rich and easy to install EVO-CORE in-car video solution. The highlights of the new solution are:

Cost-Effective : A highly capable in-car video platform at a great price.

: A highly capable in-car video platform at a great price. Simple Installation : USB connection to the MDT – quick to install, easy to maintain.

: USB connection to the MDT – quick to install, easy to maintain. Cutting Edge New Feature set : Handsfree Voice Commands, License Plate Assistance (LPA), Built-in VuLink ® technology, and Real-time Transcription.

: Handsfree Voice Commands, License Plate Assistance (LPA), Built-in VuLink technology, and Real-time Transcription. Strong Security: Secure upload and storage through AWS GovCloud.

As part of Digital Ally’s complete ecosystem of video solution products, all evidence captured by the EVO-CORE will be hosted in the Company’s AWS powered EVO Web secure cloud platform, which gives the user a suite of connectivity features, such as GPS Tracking, and Remote Activation.

Digital Ally expects the EVO-CORE to be ready to ship in January 2026 and will offer the new product on its subscription plan.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) specializes in the development and manufacturing of video and analytics solutions for law enforcement, emergency management, and commercial applications. With a focus on delivering reliable and innovative technology, Digital Ally empowers organizations to enhance safety, streamline operations, and mitigate risks.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

