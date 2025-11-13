Usher Syndrome Market Set to Grow to USD 3.20 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Usher Syndrome Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.29 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.20 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2025 to 2032. This consistent growth is driven by rising awareness and improved diagnosis of Usher syndrome, supported by advancements in genetic testing and emerging treatment options that are expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Global Usher Syndrome Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global usher syndrome market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3.20 Bn by 2032, up from USD 2.29 Bn in 2025.

Usher syndrome type II category is slated to dominate the industry, capturing 54.5% of the market share in 2025.

Based on diagnosis, genetic testing segment is expected to account for nearly one-fourth of the global usher syndrome market share by 2025.

Gene therapy remains a highly sought-after treatment for usher syndrome, with the target segment poised to account for 32.3% of the market share in 2025.

North America is set to maintain its dominance, accounting for 38.2% of the global usher syndrome industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.2% in 2025, is slated to emerge as the most lucrative market for usher syndrome treatments and diagnostic tools.

Improved Diagnostic Technologies Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new usher syndrome market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. Advancements in diagnostic technologies and increasing number of diagnosed usher syndrome cases are among the most prominent growth drivers.

Advanced diagnostic tools like next-generation sequencing (NGS), electroretinography (ERG), and optical coherence tomography (OCT) are making Usher syndrome diagnosis faster, more accurate, and increasingly accessible. These improvements are expected to drive growth of usher syndrome market during the forecast period.

More diagnosed usher syndrome cases due to improved diagnostics means a large patient pool. As a result, demand for usher syndrome treatments like gene therapy, cochlear implants, hearing aids, and retinal implants is set to increase steadily in the coming years.

High Cost of Advanced Therapies Limiting Usher Syndrome Market Growth

The global usher syndrome market outlook remains positive, owing to growing awareness and early diagnosis. However, high cost of advanced therapies might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Gene and cell-based therapies are often expensive to develop and manufacture. High cost of these advanced therapies can limit patient access, especially in low-resource settings, thereby dampening overall usher syndrome market demand.

Similarly, cutting-edge hearing and retinal implants can be costly. This may deter some patients from adopting these solutions, potentially slowing down growth of the usher syndrome market.

Genetic Research and Therapy Advancements Creating Growth Opportunities

New genetic therapies are being researched for inherited retinal diseases like Usher syndrome. For example, the gene therapy LUCE-1 is being developed for Usher Syndrome Type 1B (USH1B). This therapy aims to protect retinal cells and slow down vision loss. Such developments in gene therapy are expected to create new opportunities in the Usher syndrome market during the coming years.

Emerging Usher Syndrome Market Trends

Introduction of innovative assistive devices is a key trend in the usher syndrome market. Advanced hearing aids, cochlear implants, and vision aids are being developed to improve the quality of life of individuals with usher syndrome. These technological advancements are driving market growth by enhancing sensory support for patients.

Governments and research institutions worldwide are increasing funding for rare disease research, including Usher syndrome. Initiatives such as screening programs and clinical trials are expected to create a supportive environment for the expansion of the Usher syndrome market during the forecast period.

Partnerships and collaborations are becoming popular in the usher syndrome industry. Biotech companies, academic labs, and research institutions are collaborating to advance rare disease therapies. For instance, in December 2024, Usher Syndrome Coalition partnered with Sepul Bio to support the LUNA clinical trial. Similarly, the University of Houston received a $1.1 million grant from the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation to advance research on Usher syndrome, focusing on innovative gene therapy approaches.

Analyst’s View

“The global usher syndrome industry is set to grow steadily owing to rising number of diagnosed cases, advancements in diagnostic technologies and gene therapies, introduction of advanced hearing and vision aids, and supportive government initiatives,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Usher Syndrome Market

Event Description and Impact Gene and Cell Therapy Breakthroughs Description: CRISPR-Cas9 clinical trial advancements are showing promising results. Impact: Successful gene editing could speed up the development of treatments as well as attract more investment to the Usher Syndrome market. Technological Innovation and Digital Health Integration Description: AI-powered diagnostic tools are being used for early detection of Usher syndrome. Impact: Early detection allows timely intervention, expanding the number of treatable patients as well as improving patient outcomes. Strategic Industry Consolidation and Partnerships Description: Big pharma companies are acquiring rare disease specialists. Impact: These acquisitions increase resources for development and intensify market competition in the usher syndrome field.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the usher syndrome market report:

AAVantgarde Bio

Laboratoires Théa (Sepul Bio)

Atsena Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nacuity Pharmaceuticals

GenSight Biologics

Odylia Therapeutics

Cochlear Limited

MED-EL Medical Electronics

Demant (Oticon)

Starkey Hearing Technologies

GN Hearing (ReSound)

WS Audiology (Signia, Widex)

Advanced Bionics (a Sonova brand)

Key Developments

In July 2025, Cochlear Limited received U.S. FDA approval for the Cochlear Nucleus Nexa System, the world’s first and only smart cochlear implant system. This new device will likely help patients with conditions like sensorineural hearing loss, including those affected by conditions such as Usher syndrome.

In October 2024, ReiThera supplied drug substance and finished drug product for AAVantgarde’s groundbreaking gene therapy trial for Usher Syndrome Type 1B. AAVantgarde Bio started the trial LUCE-1 to test their AAVB-081 gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa caused by usher syndrome Type 1B.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Usher syndrome Type II

Usher syndrome Type I

Usher syndrome Type III



Diagnosis Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Genetic Testing

Electroretinogram (ERG)

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Videonystagmography

Audiological Testing

Others (e.g., Clinical Evaluation, Imaging Tools)

Treatment Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Gene Therapy

Cochlear Implants and Hearing Aids

Retinal Implants and Vision Aids

Rehabilitation and Assistive Devices

Supportive Therapies (Speech, Physical, Occupational)



Patient Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pediatric

Adult

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies



End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Centers (ENT, Ophthalmology, Genetic)

Homecare Settings

Others (Research and Academic Institutes)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



