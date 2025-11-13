Bondex Now Controls Over Half of Web3 Job Traffic after Acquisition of Remote3

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bondex, the Web3 platform revolutionizing professional trust and credibility, has announced the acquisition of Remote3, a leading remote job board for developers, community managers, designers, and non-technical professionals in the crypto industry.

This marks Bondex’s second major acquisition in the job board space following that of Web3.Career this past summer, positioning the company as the undisputed leader in Web3 talent aggregation. With the addition of Remote3’s 100,000+ monthly page views and 20,500 registered profiles, Bondex now controls over half of all Web3 job-search traffic, meaning that, in practice, every second person looking for a crypto job passes through the Bondex ecosystem.

“In the span of a few short months, Bondex has quietly become the main door into Web3 employment,” said Ignacio Palomera, Bondex Co-founder. “By connecting job discovery, verified credentials, and real-world hiring outcomes, we are closing the loop on how professional reputation is built and rewarded in the decentralized economy.”

While most Web3 projects rely heavily on speculation, Bondex’s revenue already comes from real companies hiring real talent. The acquisition of Remote3 expands Bondex’s funnel, driving more paid job postings, ATS integrations, and direct placements for employers.

Bondex offers jobseekers a seamless end-to-end experience, from building a verified, digital identity to discovering and applying for cutting-edge roles across the Web3 industry landscape, while filtering remote crypto jobs by salary, location, and skills. Expanding its job-board footprint also grows the audience that interacts with Bondex’s native utility token $BDXN, which has experienced spectacular 300% growth in the past several weeks.

The $BDXN token powers Bondex's job portal – which syncs with applicant tracking systems and HR software – and has 5 million downloads, 2 million profiles, and over 130,000 daily active users. Bondex’s dual token economy includes an off-chain premium currency and an on-chain token for value sharing and governance. $BDXN is the on-chain token that allows holders to participate in the platform’s governance.

Last year, Bondex raised over $10 million from Animoca Brands, Morningstar and CoinList, with user growth one of the primary goals for this funding. Companies like Blockchain.com, Ankr, Chainlink, Binance Recruitment, Solana, OKX Wallet, CoinMarketCap and Aptos are using Bondex to reach the right talent in its network of millions of Web3 professionals.

The Bondex app is available to download for both iPhone and Android.

To join the millions of users using Bondex or to learn more, please visit https://bondex.app.

About Bondex

Launched in May 2022, Bondex has quickly become the largest and fastest-growing onchain professional network, with a user base exceeding 5 million. Its acquisition of Web3Career, the top job board in the Web3 space, expanded its reach and solidified its leadership in blockchain-based talent platforms.

Bondex uses blockchain infrastructure to create a new user ownership model. Individuals on the platform are rewarded for their contributions through tokenized incentives and reputation-based systems. This design positions users as active stakeholders in the ecosystem rather than passive participants.

By combining professional identity, verified reputation, and economic incentives, Bondex improves job matching, opens up new income streams, and supports decentralized career advancement. Together with Web3Career, it is building the infrastructure for a trust-based, user-owned talent economy.

